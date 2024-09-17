METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. CLASS ACTION: MEI Stockholders with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Securities Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) common stock between June 23, 2022 and March 6, 2024. Methode designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products for Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”).

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants' failure to disclose adverse facts regarding problems at the Company’s Monterrey facility and efforts to transition away from the GM center console program caused Methode stock to trade at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

Specifically, plaintiff alleges: (a) that the Company had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete the Company’s transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (b) that the Company’s attempts to replace its GM center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMS, in particular in the EV space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of the Company’s strategic plans; (c) that the Company’s manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (d) that the Company had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing the Company from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; and (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d) above, the Company was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted EPS guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales CAGR represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Following a series of corrective disclosures, the price of Methode stock dropped precipitously from a class period high of over $50 per share to less than $10 per share by mid-June 2024 – a decline of more than 80%, causing investors to suffer hundreds of millions of dollars in financial losses.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Methode Electronics, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by October 25, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does.

