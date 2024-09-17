ACHC INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia Healthcare” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC). Investors who purchased Acadia Healthcare securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ACHC.



Investigation Details

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, The New York Times published a report entitled “How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients.” The article stated, “Acadia Healthcare is one of America’s largest chains of psychiatric hospitals. Since the pandemic exacerbated a national mental health crisis, the company’s revenue has soared. [. . .] But a New York Times investigation found that some of that success was built on a disturbing practice: Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary. In at least 12 of the 19 states where Acadia operates psychiatric hospitals, dozens of patients, employees and police officers have alerted the authorities that the company was detaining people in ways that violated the law, according to records reviewed by The Times. In some cases, judges have intervened to force Acadia to release patients.” Following this news, Acadia Healthcare stock fell $3.72 per share, or 4.5%, to close at $78.21 on September 3, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Acadia Healthcare securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

