iLearningEngines and Vedhik AI Schools Proudly Recognize 500 Schools for Innovative Vision in Enabling AI-Driven Student Outcomes

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLearningEngines, Inc, (Nasdaq: AILE) (“iLearningEngines” or “the Company”) a leader in AI-powered learning and work automation for enterprises, recently hosted GURUVANDANAM to honor the commitment of over 500 schools in driving elevated student outcomes with innovative AI technology. The event celebrated the impressive leadership of school principals that elected to participate in the Vedhik Civil Services Club, a learning program that leverages AI to provide more impactful educational experiences to students across India. The event was held on Thursday, September 12 at the Kochi Marriott Hotel.



Using iLearningEngines’ platform, Vedhik IAS Academy, the organization behind the Vedhik Civil Services Club, deploys AI-powered learning experiences and delivers high-quality educational materials to students across India. The iLearningEngines platform enables Vedhik to design intuitive and innovative learning assets to supplement traditional teaching methods, better preparing students for competitive exams and high impact careers. This alliance between iLearningEngines and Vedhik AI Schools aims to leverage advanced AI technologies and educational tools to provide world-class education, making learning more dynamic and accessible.

“We are grateful for the educational impact the AI-powered learning platform and the Vedhik Civil Services Club have provided. This program has provided a critical learning opportunity for our students in giving them the necessary skills to be future-ready,” said Elizabeth Mathew, Principal, Rajagiri Seashore CMI School. “The program’s AI-driven approach to education has not only enhanced our students’ academic performance but also boosted their critical thinking skills.”

The GURUVANDANAM event at the Kochi Marriott Hotel was attended by the guest of honor, Dr. M. P. Joseph, Chief Secretary of the State of Kerala. The event recognized over 100 school principals, commending their vision and support in guiding their students towards success through participation in the Vedhik Civil Services Club. The principals’ leadership has been essential in the successful implementation of the club and in fostering student involvement.

“The GURUVANDANAM event was a wonderful recognition of the hard work and dedication of all our school principals involved,” said James Mattam, CEO of Vedhik AI Schools. “This event highlighted their exceptional leadership and commitment to embracing a cutting-edge educational approach to foster an environment of continuous innovation in their classrooms.”

The Vedhik Civil Services Club is made possible by use of the iLearningEngines platform and Vedhik IAS Academy. This program offers students a learning curriculum to prepare for competitive exams including the Indian Civil Services Examination, and high-impact careers. This initiative aims to identify the innate abilities of students and offer specialized training to them throughout the GCC.

“iLearningEngines is proud to honor our school principals for their dedication and commitment to supporting and elevating student learning with innovative methods,” said Harish Chidambaran, CEO of iLearningEngines. “Their participation allows us to make our vision of an AI-centric learning model come to life, proving the efficacy of AI-driven student education.”

About Vedhik IAS Academy:

Vedhik IAS Academy is India's largest and most innovative online IAS Academy and provides affordable world-class IAS Coaching that transforms lives. With residential campuses across India, providing an opportunity to learn from India's topmost IAS officers, Vedhik offers wide-ranging online classes with AI-supported study programs, videos and personalized evaluation platforms. Vedhik IAS Academy offers a completely digital platform and is the first paperless UN and Indian civil service coaching institute in India. Its mission is to provide online civil service coaching for students across the globe. As the only IAS academy in India to receive the UN's Excellent Global E-Learning Award 2020, Vedhik trains students for more than 568 competitive exams to prepare them for national and state-level government jobs.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines (Nasdaq: AILE) is a leading Applied AI platform for learning and work automation. iLearningEngines enables Enterprises to rapidly productize and deploy a wide range of AI applications and use cases (AI Engines) at scale.

iLearningEngines is powered by proprietary vertical specific AI models and data with a flexible No Code AI canvas to drive rapid out-of-the-box deployment while offering low latency and high levels of data security and compliance. Serving over 1,000 enterprise end customers, iLearningEngines is deployed globally into some of the most demanding vertical markets including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing and Public Sector to achieve mission critical outcomes.

For iLearningEngines Investors:

