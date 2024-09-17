GOREWEAR Unveils New Technical and Thermal Run and Bike Styles for Fall 2024

Elkton, MD, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOREWEAR , the leading innovator in high-performance running and cycling apparel, introduces its new Fall/Winter 2024 product lineup, including updates to the brand’s popular Concurve and Spinshift collections. Each collection expands upon its technical performance adding new fall/winter specific thermal styles.



Starting with run – and building off the 2023 ISPO award-winning Concurve GORE-TEX Jacket – the expanded Concurve collection includes short tights, ¾ tights, full-length tights, full-length thermo tights, and new colors of the GORE-TEX rain jacket. Each product incorporates Kinetic Garment design, providing absolute freedom of movement and is available in both men’s and women’s styles.

The Concurve Thermo Tights (MSRP $120 USD) are made with dope-dyed, recycled, thermo brushed, cozy polyester stretch fabric that provides a “barely-there” feel. These tights are also updated with thoughtfully placed pockets, an adjustable waistband, and reflective details.

The Concurve Tights (MSRP $90 USD) are the brand’s lighter, cooler version of the Concurve Thermos. They feature increased storage so that users have plenty of space for their everyday carry gear. The Concurve Short Tights (MSRP $80 USD) and Concurve ¾ Tights (MSRP $90 USD) are the shorter versions of the full tight, and feature all of the same features and details, but were made with warmer runs in mind.

GOREWEAR is also launching a line of new cycling apparel in their Spinshift product family, including a new thermal version of the popular Spinshift GORE-TEX Jacket – the Spinshift Thermo Jacket – as well as Spinshift Thermo Bib Tights+.

The Spinshift Thermo Jacket (MSRP $220 USD) is an extremely technical, innovative cycling jacket. Most notable is its single-layer thermo-stretch fabric, consisting of a soft fleece inner lining with a robust, tightly woven technical outer layer. Other features include 360-degree reflectivity following the Johansson experiment on motion perception, three gusseted back pockets, plus a safety zipper pocket for storing valuables out on the road or trail.

The Spinshift Thermo Bib Tights+ (MSRP $180) are durable, warm and water repellant designed for routine rides in cool and cold conditions. They feature brushed, stretchy thermo-fleece that keeps the rider warm while still maintaining a compact fit. They also offer GOREWEAR’S ADVANCED Brand Core seat pad with an anatomically pre-shaped GOREWEAR Cup that protects from wind chill while still being very breathable.

Both the Spinshift Thermo Jacket and Spinshift Thermo Bib Tights+ are currently available only in men’s styles.

For more details about the GOREWEAR brand, its range of products and its commitment to innovation, please visit gorewear.com .

GORE, GORE-TEX, GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

About GOREWEAR

GOREWEAR designs and innovates products specifically tailored for endurance athletes, elevating their experiences across diverse weather conditions. Employing a scientific approach, GOREWEAR deeply comprehends the challenges endurance athletes encounter and strives to formulate effective solutions. Discover more at www.gorewear.com.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world’s highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $4.5 billion. For more information, visit gore.com.

