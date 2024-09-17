IDEX Biometrics ASA - Amended terms of convertible bond agreement, Commitment letter signed

Reference is made to the notice by IDEX Biometrics ASA (“IDEX” or the “Company”) on 16 September 2024, relating inter alia to certain contemplated amended terms of the Company’s senior convertible bond (the “Convertible Bond”), issued to an affiliate of Heights Capital Management ("Heights") with an outstanding principal amount of NOK 66,640,000. As further stated in the notice, the Commitment Letter with an accompanying term sheet for an amendment agreement relating to such amendments would be entered into by the Company and Heights on or about 16 September 2024.

The Commitment Letter has today been duly entered into by the Company and Heights. In addition to the amended terms as referenced in the stock exchange announcement on 16 September 2024, the implementation of the Commitment Letter, and thus the entry into force of the amended terms for the Convertible Loan, is subject to the Company raising gross proceeds of minimum NOK 60,000,000 from other investors, which condition would be satisfied upon the completion of the private placement announced by the Company on 16 September 2024.

The information in the preceding paragraph is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation The information in this announcement is otherwise subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The notice is published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, VP of finance, on 17 September 2024 at 22:30 CEST on behalf of the Company.

Contact person:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 9180 0186