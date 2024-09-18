Prince George Mayor Simon Yu Highlights Hydrogen Initiatives and Opportunities at UBCM Carbon Solutions Reception

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayor Simon Yu of Prince George spoke about how Prince George, British Columbia is emerging as a Canadian leader in sustainable energy by advancing important hydrogen energy and carbon reduction initiatives during a Canadian Carbon Solutions Coalition (CCSC) reception today.



Alongside the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) convention in Vancouver, CCSC was holding its third gathering since launching in February 2024.

Mayor Yu highlighted the ongoing hydrogen project in Prince George, part of the $900-million H2 Gateway initiative by Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation (HTEC). This initiative, supported by a $337-million loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank, aims to establish hydrogen production plants and refuelling stations in three BC communities, including Prince George.

"Hydrogen is the fuel of the future, and Prince George is proud to be at the forefront of this transition," Mayor Yu said. "This project is not only a significant step in reducing carbon emissions, but it will also create new jobs and economic opportunities for our community."

Mayor Yu also underscored the importance of finding solutions to reducing carbon use, emphasizing that partnerships between governments, industry, and First Nations are crucial to creating a sustainable future. "We need to come together, as we are today, to drive innovation in carbon solutions," said Yu. "The efforts of the CCSC and our hydrogen initiatives in Prince George demonstrate how we can make meaningful progress in the fight against climate change."

In addition to addressing the hydrogen project, Mayor Yu also spoke about the upcoming BC Natural Resources Forum (BCNRF), which will be held in Prince George from January 14-16, 2025. "The BC Natural Resources Forum is a vital platform where leaders from government, First Nations, and the natural resources sector come together to discuss the future of our economy and the environment," he said. "Carbon solutions will be a key topic of discussion at the Forum, as we continue to explore innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint while ensuring sustainable growth."

The BCNRF is the largest and most well-attended resource conference in Northern BC, attracting over 1,400 delegates each year. It provides a unique opportunity for meaningful dialogue on the latest trends, opportunities, and solutions in the resource sector.

In 2023 at COP28, the historic global stocktake recognized carbon abatement, capture, storage and removal as necessary for reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally. This is why the carbon solutions space is so important right now.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian Carbon Solutions Coalition hosted a series of sessions with representatives of GeoScience BC, The City of Prince George, Kanata Clean Power, Svante, BC Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy, and CIELO Carbon Solutions. Speakers talked about how they are driving innovation in all of their work. During the reception, these organizations were joined by other members of the coalition: Lucent Biosciences, Arca, Tersa Earth and C02 Lock.

