OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren Shares Insights at 'Swap to the Future' Event in Singapore

At the recent 'Swap to the Future' exhibition event hosted by OKX Wallet and Uniswap Labs in Singapore, OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren shared valuable insights on the future of CeFi and DeFi collaboration. The event, which took place on September 17, featured a fireside chat with Jeff and Uniswap Head of Customer Experience Steph Gulati.

Key highlights from Jeff's discussion include:

Product-driven approach: Jeff emphasized OKX's focus on product development and innovation, highlighting that most OKX employees are product-focused and engineers

Jeff emphasized OKX's focus on product development and innovation, highlighting that most OKX employees are product-focused and engineers Comprehensive product suite: OKX offers a range of products including the OKX Exchange and OKX Wallet, with new products in development to bring people onchain

OKX offers a range of products including the OKX Exchange and OKX Wallet, with new products in development to bring people onchain Global community: Jeff noted OKX's global audience, describing them as having a deep understanding of crypto and Web3, represents the first large-scale community to embrace Web3

Jeff noted OKX's global audience, describing them as having a deep understanding of crypto and Web3, represents the first large-scale community to embrace Web3 Partnership with Uniswap: Jeff expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Uniswap, recognizing it as one of the most successful onchain products with valuable expertise. Their ongoing collaboration aims to create a user-friendly and secure onchain experience to bring more users onchain, creating a seamless experience between CeFi and DeFi by providing better liquidity and market access

Jeff expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Uniswap, recognizing it as one of the most successful onchain products with valuable expertise. Their ongoing collaboration aims to create a user-friendly and secure onchain experience to bring more users onchain, creating a seamless experience between CeFi and DeFi by providing better liquidity and market access CeFi to DeFi transition: Jeff highlighted OKX's excitement about channeling CeFi users to DeFi products like Uniswap and various blockchain networks. The development of OKX Wallet, which integrates multiple onchain applications and supports self-custody, emphasizes OKX's commitment to decentralized finance

Jeff highlighted OKX's excitement about channeling CeFi users to DeFi products like Uniswap and various blockchain networks. The development of OKX Wallet, which integrates multiple onchain applications and supports self-custody, emphasizes OKX's commitment to decentralized finance Onchain Wallet innovation: Jeff discussed the ongoing development of the OKX Wallet, including upcoming projects and launches

Jeff discussed the ongoing development of the OKX Wallet, including upcoming projects and launches Compliance commitment: Both Uniswap and OKX emphasize the importance of compliance while ensuring an optimal user experience. They work closely with legal and compliance teams to align products with regulations globally. Transparency and user education are key to balancing innovation and regulatory risk

Several other events co-hosted by the OKX team this week include: "TON Asia - Singapore," co-hosted by OKX Wallet and OKX Ventures on September 18; "Bits, Bytes and Brews," co-hosted by OKX Wallet and OKX Ventures on September 19; and "Summer Is Here Mixer: Breakpoint 2024 ft. Silent Disco," co-hosted by OKX Wallet on September 20.



