ART SHARE 003 launches the initial offering of the iconic artwork ‘Abstraktes Bild (809-4)’ by Gerhard Richter.

Luxembourg, 18 September 2024

Art Share 003 S.A. (the “ Issuer ”), a public limited liability company incorporated in Luxembourg, today announces its intention to launch an initial offering (‘Initial Offer”) of its underlying asset - ‘Abstraktes Bild (809-4)’ by Gerhard Richter (the “ Artwork ”). The acquisition of the Artwork will follow the conclusion of this transaction. This offering precedes the intended admission of its redeemable class B shares, having the ISIN: LU2848260860 (the “ Class B Shares ”) on the ARTEX Global Markets trading venue operated by ARTEX Global Markets AG (“ ARTEX GM ” or “ ARTEX Global Markets ”).

The Artwork, 'Abstraktes Bild (809-4)' by Gerhard Richter, is a highly sought-after piece from his iconic Abstraktes Bilder series. Once owned by guitarist Eric Clapton, it sold for USD 34.4 million in 2012 and resurfaced at Christie's New York in 2022, where it fetched USD 38.2 million (including buyer's premium). This painting is part of a renowned series, with one piece jointly owned by the Tate Modern in London and the National Galleries of Scotland.

Rothschild & Co, a leading global financial advisory firm, is acting as ARTEX Services' financial advisor, ARTEX Services acting as corporate agent. Zeus Capital Limited, based in London, will serve as the sole bookrunner for the transaction, further enhancing the offering's reach and execution, and placement agent. Furthermore, the Issuer may appoint additional placement agents in connection with the Offering.

The Issuer qualifies as a securitisation vehicle governed by the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended, offering its Class B Shares, following the successful completion shall be admitted to trading on ARTEX GM under the symbol "RIC1EU".

The Initial Offer is being made by way of a private placement to qualified and/or institutional investors in the EEA, the UK and Switzerland and potentially in other jurisdictions where it is not unlawful to do so, all described in the Issuer's offering memorandum (the "Offering Memorandum"). The Offering Memorandum in relation to Art Share 003 S.A.'s Class B Shares is available for qualified investors meeting the eligibility requirements on its website www.artshare003.com.

The Initial Offer consists of a placement of up to 350,000 redeemable class B shares of the Company without a nominal value, offered at a price in EUR which is a price equivalent to USD 100 per Offered Share (the "Offer Price"). The Euro amount will be fixed at pricing based by applying the exchange rate published by the European central Bank.

The Class B Shares will be offered at an aggregate valuation in EUR equivalent of USD 35 million.

Subject to acceleration or extension of the timetable for the Offering, the period during which investors may subscribe and place orders starts from 18 September 2024, and ends during week of 23 September 2024 (the "Offer Period").

Subject to the Completion and admission onto ARTEX GM (www.artexgm.com), trading of the Class B Shares is expected to start early October 2024.





Highlights of the Offer

The Issuer’s aim is to democratise access to a great masterpiece, the ‘Abstraktes Bild (809-4)’ by Gerhard Richter. Qualified investors (as defined in the Offering Memorandum) are provided the opportunity to subscribe for Class B Shares in the offering, thereby investing (indirectly) in the Artwork. The Artwork offers these qualified investors an opportunity to preserve their capital and diversify their portfolios by investing in a new asset class. Following the listing on ARTEX Global Markets, the Class B Shares will be tradable in accordance with the rules of ARTEX Global Markets, access to which is open to qualified and retail investors.

The offering is conducted to allow investors to indirectly invest in the Artwork, hence giving investors access to a fraction of the Artwork by way of a securitisation transaction in proportion to their investment.

It is intended that the Artwork to be displayed, on loan, to cultural institutions such as museums to enhance accessibility to the public. This will add a unique social impact dimension to the investment and contribute to the goal of the democratisation of iconic artwork.

Dividend policy

The Company does not otherwise anticipate generating net profits and thus does not expect to pay any dividends on the Offered Shares in the foreseeable future. Any future determination to pay dividends will be made in accordance with applicable laws and the Company’s Articles.

Indicative timetable of the Offering

Initial Offer commences on 18 September 2024.

The closing of the Initial Offer and pricing and allocation are expected to take place during the week commencing on 23 September 2024.

Settlement is expected to take place during the week commencing on 30 September 2024.

Admission and trading of the Class B Shares on ARTEX Global Markets are planned to start early October 2024 with the following: Ticker Symbol: RIC1EU ISIN: LU2848260860 WKN: A3D7ZH CFI Code: ESXXXR

of the Class B Shares on ARTEX Global Markets are planned to start early October 2024 with the following:

The Artwork - ‘Abstraktes Bild (809-4)’

Created in 1994, Abstraktes Bild (809-4) is the concluding piece in a series of four monumental paintings by Gerhard Richter (also referred to later in this document as “Richter”), one of which has been jointly acquired by the Tate Modern London and the National Galleries of Scotland.3 Originating amidst a period of notable acclaim for the artist, Abstraktes Bild (809-4) embodies the pinnacle of his lifelong journey and ceaseless exploration into the intricacies of colour and perception. Crafted through the artist’s renowned squeegee technique that involves dragging a large flat tool across the wet paint, this painting features captivating colour formations, and unusual depth and texture.

Highly sought-after in the market, Richter’s monumental Abstrakte Bilder from his peak period frequently achieved top auction records and represents nine of his top ten sales by inflation-adjusted price.4 This piece, once owned by guitarist Eric Clapton, sold for USD 34.4 million in 2012, making Richter the most expensive living artist at auction at that time.5 It resurfaced in 2022, fetching USD 38.2 million (including buyer’s premium)6 at Christie’s New York in 2022, the second-highest auction price for his work.7 Part of a series of four, one painting is jointly owned by the Tate in London and the National Galleries of Scotland.8 The other two pieces have also achieved record prices, making the 809 series the most valuable of Richter’s early 1990s paintings.9

The Artist - Gerhard Richter

Renowned German artist Gerhard Richter, now 92, is one of the most influential figures in contemporary art. Shaped by the upheavals of the Second World War, his work reflects the profound impact of the conflict on his artistic journey. In the post-war era, Richter sought to challenge conventional artistic norms and redefine the essence of painting, skillfully navigating between abstraction and figuration throughout his career which has earned him recognition for his diverse works and unmatched versatility.

Richter enrolled at the Academy of Arts in Dresden in 1951,10 where he received classical academic training mixed with Soviet-imposed socialist realism. His time in the mural painting department, allowed travel to West Germany, exposing him to films, museums, and theatre. Towards the end of his studies, Richter began creating murals for public buildings and continued doing so for a few years. However, he grew increasingly uncomfortable with the official, regulated nature of this form of painting and sought to blend Eastern realism with Western modernism.

A pivotal moment came in 1959, when Richter visited West Germany for the Documenta II art exhibition in Kassel, encountering works by contemporary artists like Jackson Pollock, Jean Fautrier, and Lucio Fontana.11 Inspired by their radical new expressions, Richter moved to West Germany in 1961, just before the Iron Curtain was erected.12 He settled in Düsseldorf, immersing himself in various artistic movements and drawing inspiration from Jean Dubuffet, Alberto Giacometti, and Antoni Tàpies. This period saw Richter destroy many of his early works in his relentless pursuit of creative evolution.13 Throughout the late 20th century, Richter witnessed and absorbed elements from ground-breaking artistic movements like Abstract Expressionism, Pop Art, Minimalism, and Conceptual Art, while maintaining a unique, independent course. His themes often drew from contemporary sources like advertisements, newspaper images, and family photographs, leading to his signature blurry, photography-based paintings.

By 1964, after completing his studies at the Düsseldorf Academy, Richter’s work gained recognition through exhibitions in Düsseldorf, Wuppertal, and Berlin.14 His international debut followed in 1966 with shows in Rome and Zürich.15Over time, he expanded into various abstract styles from geometric and gestural forms to monochromes and meticulously documented his source material in his Atlas, a vast collection of photographs, newspaper clippings, and sketches.16 In 1969, Richter’s work was featured in a solo exhibition in Aachen, followed by group shows in Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and the United-States, including the Solomon R. Guggenheim in New York.17 By1970s, his focus on abstraction intensified, culminating in his iconic Abstrakte Bilder (Abstract Paintings) series, which he began in 1976. By 1981, Richter moved away from direct photographic influence in this painting18

Richter's global recognition soared with a 1977 exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, followed by significant exhibitions worldwide, including retrospective at the Kunsthalle in Düsseldorf (1986), the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago (1988), the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (1989), and the Tate Gallery in London (1991).19 From the 1980s onward, representation by prestigious galleries like Marian Goodman in New York and Anthony d'Offay in London solidified his standing. A major retrospective in 1993, organised by four European museums (Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, Kunst-und Ausstellungshalle der Bundesrepublik Deutschland in Bonn, the Moderna Museet in Stockholm and the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid) further affirmed his influence. After receiving utmost consecration in Europe, Richter 2022 retrospective at MoMA in New York, firmly established his recognition across the Atlantic and cemented his status as one of the preeminent artists of his generation.

In 2004, three rooms of the Albertinum des Staatlichen Kunstammlungen in Dresden were dedicated to Richter’s work. In 2008, the Tate in London housed a permanent display of six paintings titled ‘Cage’.20 This tribute assessed the artist’s legacy, and acknowledged his enduring contribution to art history.

In 2017, after over six decades of relentless experimentation across various techniques and media, Richter announced his retirement from painting.21 In 2020, he established the Gerhard Richter Foundation, housing a collection of approximately 150 works. The foundation is crucial in promoting Richter's art through loans to museums.22Currently residing in Cologne, Richter has recently joined the gallery of prominent art dealer David Zwirner, ensuring his continued global reach with branches in New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong.23

Information available to qualified investors

The Offering Memorandum may be obtained in electronic or printed form, free of charge, upon request at Art Share 003 S.A., during regular business hours, at the registered office of the Issuer located at 16, rue E. Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The Offering Memorandum is also available in electronic form on the website of ARTEX Global Markets (www.artexgm.com), and on the website of the Issuer (www.artshare003.com).

The Issuer draws the investors’ attention to the Offering Memorandum and especially to the risk factors described in the Offering Memorandum. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the Issuer’s business, reputation, financial position, results or outlook, as well as the market price of its Class B Shares.

* * *

About Art Share 003 S.A.

Art Share 003 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended. It has been set-up to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the Artwork and any other associated risk within the meaning of article 53 of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended, financed inter alia by the issuance of the Class B Shares.

Art Share 003 was established to facilitate fractional investment in the Artwork through the issuance of the Class B Shares (i.e., undertaking a securitisation transaction of the Artwork).

The principal activity of Art Share 003 is to hold and securitise the Artwork, Abstraktes Bild (809-4), by Gerhard Richter (the “Artwork”), as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork. Its principal activities to date have been limited to organisational activities, including entering into certain agreements (i) for the acquisition of the Artwork and (ii) those necessary for the preparation and execution of the Initial Offer, its admission on the ARTEX Global Markets.

Art Share 003 is managed by a board of directors who are Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

Art Share 003 does not expect to generate revenues or cashflows from lending, for free, the Artwork to cultural institutions such as museums. It will not conduct any business activities except for activities relating to the ownership, maintenance and promotion of the Artwork and, as such, these activities shall be limited to a passive administration of the ownership of the Artwork.

The strategy will be to display and promote the Artwork in a manner designed to improve public understanding of it.

About ARTEX Global Markets

ARTEX Global Markets AG (“ARTEX GM” OR “ARTEX Global Markets”) operates a secure and liquid art-focused multilateral trading facility, regulated, and supervised by the Financial Markets Authority of Liechtenstein within the European MiFID II legislative framework. Providing easy access to a traditionally exclusive fine art market, ARTEX GM aims to democratise investing in artworks from the world’s greatest masters, spanning a period from the Renaissance to the twentieth century. ARTEX GM-listed masterpieces will be on public display, in museums and exhibitions around the world. ARTEX GM will strive to empower investors by offering the latest news, market insights and educational content to allow wider participation in art investing. ARTEX GM was co-founded in 2020 by art enthusiasts and financial markets experts H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein and Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi.

ARTEX GM is operated by ARTEX AG, a company incorporated in the Principality of Liechtenstein under company number FL-0002.682.571-2 with registered offices at Wuhrstrasse 6, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

ARTEX GM is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority under reference number 307407.

For more information about ARTEX, please visit www.artexgm.com

