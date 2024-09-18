Borregaard ASA: Borregaard’s Capital Markets Day – The dawn of specialisation

Borregaard’s Capital Markets Day (CMD) will take place today at Oslo Concert Hall, starting at 09:00 and ending at 12:30 CEST. The event can be followed via webcast (https://www.borregaard.com/investors/ir-news/capital-markets-day-2024/). The written material supporting the presentations is enclosed.
Key highlights - Borregaard CMD 2024:
- The specialisation journey continues
- BioSolutions – diversified portfolio attractively positioned for growth
- BioMaterials – focus on regulated applications in tightening markets
- Organic growth – top priority with market-driven innovation portfolio
- Bio-based start-ups – leveraging expert knowledge, investing for the long term
- Solid financial platform for accelerated growth
During the presentation, the President and CEO, Per A. Sørlie, will provide an update on key strategic considerations and the company’s strategic priorities.
The executive vice presidents in BioSolutions and Speciality Cellulose will give market updates focusing on attractive growth opportunities driven by sustainability and regulatory trends. The SVP R&D and Business development will elaborate on innovation, organic growth and bio-based investments.
The CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, will comment on financial performance and Borregaard being positioned for accelerated growth.
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 18 September 2024
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
