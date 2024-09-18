Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 52 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
18 September 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 17 September 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|302,400
|753,037,779
|11 September 2024
|1,600
|2,813.10
|4,500,960
|12 September 2024
|1,400
|2,852.82
|3,993,948
|13 September 2024
|1,500
|2,891.11
|4,336,665
|16 September 2024
|1,400
|2,917.70
|4,084,780
|17 September 2024
|1,400
|2,977.48
|4,168,472
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|309,700
|774,122,604
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 363,583 B shares corresponding to 1.68 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 17 September 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
