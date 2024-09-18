Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Service Market Research 2024: Technology, Sector, and Regional Trends - I and Remote Support Redefine Service Delivery for Life Science Instruments

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2024 Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Service Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Service Market provides valuable market information and insights for the service market within ten technology segments of the analytical instrument industry. This brief is organized to provide a snapshot of current and future service demand, which is segmented by technology, service type, sector, function, and region.

The servicing of analytical and life science instrumentation is vital to maintaining instrument performance capabilities and maximize the life of costly lab assets. Whether provided by the original instrument manufacturer or by a third party service provider, the service market includes all service contracts and any replacement parts installed during servicing. Other services like software support and validation service are also included. However, the value of in-house service is excluded from our analysis.

Despite economic challenges in China and cautious consumer spending in North America and Europe, the demand for servicing existing analytical instruments remains constant. These instruments play essential roles in quality control, quality assurance, analytical service release testing, applied R&D, and basic research across various industries. Routine preventive maintenance and timely repairs are critical drivers in the service industry, helping offset declines in instrument purchases and associated service contracts.

During the pandemic, new features such as remote support, live chat, video conferencing, and desktop sharing gained prominence. Coupled with a generational shift, increased instrument downtime, and rising costs, these features now address customer needs more effectively. Further as artificial intelligence continues to advance, there is a growing need to implement intelligent features that further reduce instrument downtime and costs for both users and vendors. While the successful implementation remains to be seen, it's evident that customers are receptive to ideas that lower service costs, improve response times, reduce instrument downtimes, and extend the life of their instruments.

It also explores the competitive landscape of the service market or each technology, including a list of the top vendors and their market share positions. To supplement this data, this publication also analyzes the results of an end-user survey of 264 laboratory personnel, located across regional end markets, who are involved in instrument service spending and allocation. The survey results also provides insights into how instrument usage, service coverage and frequency, budgets, other macroeconomic factors come into play and form service market trends.



Vendors share of participating service provider in each technology category in the global market. Some of the top vendors in the overall service market are presented below:

Agilent

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

Bruker

Eppendorf

Hamilton

Hitachi High Technologies

Illumina

JEOL

Leica Microsystems (Danaher)

Malvern Panalytical (Spectris)

Mettler Toledo

PerkinElmer

Sartorius

SCIEX (Danaher)

Shimadzu

Tecan

Thermo Fisher

Waters

ZEISS

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

A. About this Report

B. Methodology

C. Regional Segmentations

D. End Market & Sector Segmentations

E. Function Segmentation

F. Service Segmentations

G. Executive Summary

2. Technology Overview

A. Overview

B. Chromatography

C. Mass Spectrometry

D. Atomic Spectroscopy

E. Molecular Spectroscopy

F. Life Science Instrumentation

G. Surface Science

H. Materials Characterization

I. Lab Automation & Informatics

J. Sample Preparation Techniques

K. Lab Equipment

3. Market Demand

A. Overall

Overall Service Demand by Technology, 2023-2028

Overall Service Demand by Service Type, 2023-2028

Overall Service Demand by Sector, 2023-2028

Overall Service Demand by Function, 2023

Overall Service Demand By Region, 2023-2028

Overall Service Vendor Share, 2023

Overall Service Supplier Participation, 2023

B. Chromatography

Chromatography Service Demand by Technique, 2023-2028

Chromatography Service Demand by Service Type, 2023-2028

Chromatography Service Demand by Sector, 2023-2028

Chromatography Service Demand by Function, 2023

Chromatography Service Demand By Region, 2023-2028

Chromatography Service Vendor Share, 2023

Chromatography Service Supplier Participation, 2023

C. Mass Spectrometry

Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Technique, 2023-2028

Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Service Type, 2023-2028

Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Sector, 2023-2028

Mass Spectrometry Service Demand by Function, 2023

Mass Spectrometry Service Demand By Region, 2023-2028

Mass Spectrometry Service Vendor Share, 2023

Mass Spectrometry Service Supplier Participation, 2023

D. Atomic Spectroscopy

Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Technique, 2023-2028

Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Service Type, 2023-2028

Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Sector, 2023-2028

Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand by Function, 2023

Atomic Spectroscopy Service Demand By Region, 2023-2028

Atomic Spectroscopy Service Vendor Share, 2023

Atomic Spectroscopy Service Supplier Participation, 2023

E. Molecular Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Technique, 2023-2028

Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Service Type, 2023-2028

Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Sector, 2023-2028

Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand by Function, 2023

Molecular Spectroscopy Service Demand By Region, 2023-2028

Molecular Spectroscopy Service Vendor Share, 2023

Molecular Spectroscopy Service Supplier Participation, 2028

F. Life Science Instrumentation

Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Technique, 2023-2028

Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Service Type, 2023-2028

Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Sector, 2023-2028

Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand by Function, 2023

Life Science Instrumentation Service Demand By Region, 2023-2028

Life Science Instrumentation Service Vendor Share, 2023

Life Science Instrumentation Service Supplier Participation, 2023

G. Surface Science

Surface Science Service Demand by Technique, 2023-2028

Surface Science Service Demand by Service Type, 2023-2028

Surface Science Service Demand by Sector, 2023-2028

Surface Science Service Demand by Function, 2023

Surface Science Service Demand By Region, 2023-2028

Surface Science Service Vendor Share, 2023

Surface Science Service Supplier Participation, 2023

H. Materials Characterization

Materials Characterization Service Demand by Technique, 2023-2028

Materials Characterization Service Demand by Service Type, 2023-2028

Materials Characterization Service Demand by Sector, 2023-2028

Materials Characterization Service Demand by Function, 2023

Materials Characterization Service Demand By Region, 2023-2028

Materials Characterization Service Vendor Share, 2023

Materials Characterization Service Supplier Participation, 2023

I. Lab Automation & Informatics

Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Technique, 2023-2028

Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Service Type, 2023-2028

Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Sector, 2023-2028

Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand by Function, 2023

Lab Automation & Informatics Service Demand By Region, 2023-2028

Lab Automation & Informatics Service Vendor Share, 2023

Lab Automation & Informatics Service Supplier Participation, 2023

J. Sample Preparation Techniques

Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Technique, 2023-2028

Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Service Type, 2023-2028

Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Sector, 2023-2028

Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand by Function, 2023

Sample Preparation Techniques Service Demand By Region, 2023-2028

Sample Preparation Techniques Service Vendor Share, 2023

Sample Preparation Techniques Service Supplier Participation, 2023

K. Lab Equipment

Lab Equipment Service Demand by Technique, 2023-2028

Lab Equipment Service Demand by Service Type, 2023-2028

Lab Equipment Service Demand by Sector, 2023-2028

Lab Equipment Service Demand by Function, 2023

Lab Equipment Service Demand By Region, 2023-2028

Lab Equipment Service Vendor Share, 2023

Lab Equipment Service Supplier Participation, 2023

4. End User Perspective

A. Demographics & Usage

B. Chromatography/MS

C. Spectroscopy

D. Life Science Instrumentation

E. Microscopy/Materials Characterization

F. Other Lab Equipment/Automation

G. Lab Budget and Purchases

F. Suppliers

G. Trends

5. Appendix

A. Survey Questionnaire

