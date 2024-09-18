Autonomous Boats Market Forecast to 2029: Trade Data, BOM, Regulatory Landscape, Value & Supply Chain, Technologies, Patents, Investment & Funding Scenario, Competitive Strategies & More

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Boats Market by Propulsion (Fully Electric, Fuel-Powered, Hybrid Electric), Boat Size (<20 Feet, 20-40 Feet, >40 Feet), Type (Cruising Boats, Tug & Work Boats, Combat Boats), Autonomy and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous boats market is projected to grow from USD 558 million in 2024 to USD 872 million, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029.

The marine sector is growing rapidly due to factors such as increased international trade, technological advancements, and stringent environmental regulations. Increasing expansion and investments in coastal properties particularly in emerging nations is also driving the autonomous boats market. Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), ABB (Switzerland), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), and Fugro (Netherlands) are some of the leading players operating in the autonomous boats market.

Europe is projected to lead the global autonomous boats market due to its advanced maritime infrastructure, strong technological innovation, and supportive regulatory environment. The region's robust maritime industry, combined with a culture of innovation and government-backed R&D funding, enhance significant growth in autonomous boat technology. Europe's focus on enhancing safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability in marine operations along with its diverse maritime activities creates high demand for the adoption of autonomous boats solutions.





Research Coverage



The study covers the autonomous boats market across various segments and subsegments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on propulsion, capacity, operation and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their solutions and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

Market Insights

The Fuel Powered segment to account for highest market share in the autonomous boats market during the forecast period

The recreational boats segment to account for highest CAGR in the autonomous boats market during the forecast period

The 20-40 Feet segment is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

The Partially autonomous segment is estimated to contribute highest market share during the forecast period

The European market is estimated to lead the market

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $558 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $872 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Maritime Tourism Emergence of Green Boating Solutions and Focus on Sustainability Advancements in Marine Technology Growing Use of Automation to Prevent Human Errors Growing Maritime Sports Industry Increasing Demand for Maritime Security and Surveillance Rising Demand for Situational Awareness in Vessels

Restraints Vulnerability Associated with Cyber Threats Integration with Existing Infrastructure

Opportunities Development of High-Power Batteries Revision and Formulation of Marine Safety Regulations in Several Countries Advancements in Sensor Technology for Improved Navigation Development of Enhanced Propulsion Systems

Challenges Cost-Intensive Customization of Marine Automation Systems Lack of Skilled Personnel to Operate Marine Automation Systems Lack of Common Standards for Data Generated from Different Subsystems Regulatory Barriers



Analysis of Use Cases

Use of 5G in Autonomous Mobility Chain for Local Public Transport in Keil

China Launches Its First Autonomous Container Ship in Service

Autonomous Marine Survey by Deep BV

Topics Covered in the Report

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Value Chain Analysis of Autonomous Boats Market

Market Ecosystem

Regulatory Landscape

Trade Data

Technology Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Business Model

Total Cost of Ownership

Bill of Materials

Technology Roadmap

Volume Data

Impact of AI in Autonomous Boats

Technology Trends

Impact of Megatrends

Supply Chain Analysis

Patent Analysis

Companies Featured in the Report

Kongsberg Maritime

ABB

Rolls-Royce PLC

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Fugro

Wartsila

Siemens

L3Harris ASV

Sea Machine Robotics

Subsea Craft Ltd.

Metal Shark

Bae Systems

Navier

Callboats

Roboat

Buffalo Automation

Raymarine

Navico Group

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd

Anschutz GmbH

Comnav

Dockmate

Seebyte

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

