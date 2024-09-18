Antimicrobial Plastics Markets: A Global and Regional Assessment 2020-2030 Featuring King Plastic Corp, Covestro, Microban Int'l, Parx Materials, Avient Corp, and More

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market 2024 Edition: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by End-User, Product Type, Additive, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market. According to the report, the Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2025-2030.



The market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, driven by increasing demand for materials that inhibit microbial growth, particularly in healthcare, packaging, and consumer goods industries. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by heightened awareness of hygiene and safety, especially in light of recent global health concerns.



One of the primary drivers of the Antimicrobial Plastics market is the growing need for hygienic and safe materials in the healthcare sector. With the rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), there is an increased demand for medical devices, equipment, and surfaces that are resistant to microbial contamination. This demand is further bolstered by stringent regulatory standards aimed at ensuring patient safety.



The increase in consumer awareness regarding health and sanitation has also played a crucial role in the market's growth. Antimicrobial plastics are being increasingly used in consumer products, including kitchenware, personal care items, and packaging materials, to enhance product safety and longevity. This trend is driven by consumers' preference for products that offer additional protective features.



The innovation in plastic manufacturing and the development of new antimicrobial agents have influenced the Antimicrobial Plastics market. Manufacturers are exploring new formulations and additives that can be integrated into plastics to provide long-lasting antimicrobial properties. This trend is supported by ongoing research and development efforts in the field of material science.



Americas represent the largest market for Antimicrobial Plastics in value terms, driven by a strong presence of the healthcare industry, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and a high level of consumer awareness regarding health and safety. The United States, in particular, is a key market due to its extensive use of antimicrobial materials in various applications.



In the Americas, the market is further supported by favorable regulatory policies, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and a growing focus on infection prevention. The presence of leading manufacturers and a well-established healthcare sector contribute to the market's dominance in this region.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid industrialization, increasing healthcare expenditures, and growing demand for hygienic consumer products. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of this growth, with expanding healthcare sectors and a rising awareness of sanitation.



Market Segmentation

By End-User

Packaging

Healthcare

Sports & Leisure

Consumer Goods

Other End-Users

By Product Type

High Performance Plastics

Commodity Plastics

Engineering Plastics

Other Product Types

By Additive

Organic

Inorganic

By Geography

Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies



The report assesses the competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development and market share portfolio of top 15 companies. Key companies in the Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market include:

King Plastic Corporation

Covestro AG

Microban International, Ltd.

Parx Materials N.V.

Avient Corporation

Milliken & Company

Clariant International Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Sanitized AG

Other Leading Companies

