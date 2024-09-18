UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Research

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market was valued at USD 243.56 million in 2023 and is anticipated to witness an impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.24% through 2029

The UAE government has shown support for the development of healthcare infrastructure, including reproductive health services. Initiatives that promote fertility treatments, research, and awareness contribute to the growth of the IVF market.







Advances in reproductive technologies, such as improved IVF procedures, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and time-lapse imaging, contribute to higher success rates. Fertility clinics that adopt and offer the latest technologies attract more patients. Growing awareness about fertility treatments and the success rates of IVF contributes to an increased acceptance of these procedures. Education campaigns and outreach programs play a role in informing the public about available options.

Societal changes, including lifestyle choices, career priorities, and delayed family planning, contribute to an increased need for fertility treatments. Individuals and couples are seeking fertility solutions as they delay childbearing to later stages of life. Improvements in insurance coverage for fertility treatments can make IVF more accessible to a broader segment of the population. Policies that cover IVF procedures can significantly influence the market. Ongoing research and development in reproductive medicine contribute to the introduction of new and more effective fertility treatments. Innovations in the field attract both patients and healthcare providers, driving market growth.



AI and machine learning applications are being integrated into IVF laboratories to analyze large datasets related to embryo development, patient outcomes, and treatment protocols. These technologies assist in predicting optimal conditions for embryo culture, refining treatment plans, and personalizing fertility care. Advancements in biopsy techniques for obtaining genetic material from embryos have improved the accuracy and safety of PGT. Techniques like trophectoderm biopsy, where cells are extracted from the outer layer of the embryo, have become more common. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is used in PGT for analyzing the genetic material of embryos with high precision. It allows for comprehensive genetic screening, providing detailed information about the chromosomal makeup of embryos.



Increasing Awareness



Educational programs, both online and offline, provide information about reproductive health, fertility, and the available treatments. These initiatives empower individuals with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about their reproductive options. Awareness campaigns through various media channels, including television, radio, social media, and healthcare websites, reach a broad audience. These campaigns help disseminate information about fertility treatments, creating a higher demand for services like IVF. When public figures share their experiences with fertility treatments, including IVF, it can significantly impact public perception. Celebrity endorsements and stories reduce the sense of isolation around fertility struggles and inspire others to consider similar treatments.



Cultural Stigma



Societal expectations regarding family planning and the desire for children can exert significant pressure on individuals and couples. Those facing fertility challenges may feel societal expectations to conceive naturally, and the inability to do so can contribute to feelings of inadequacy or shame. Stigma surrounding reproductive health, particularly issues related to infertility, can be pervasive. Misconceptions or lack of awareness about fertility treatments may contribute to the stigmatization of those seeking assistance through IVF.



Telemedicine in Reproductive Health



Telemedicine allows fertility specialists to conduct remote consultations with patients, providing an opportunity for individuals and couples to discuss their fertility concerns, treatment plans, and progress without the need for in-person visits. Follow-up appointments can also be conducted through virtual platforms. Telemedicine enables healthcare providers to perform initial assessments and counseling sessions remotely. This is particularly beneficial for individuals seeking information about fertility treatments, including IVF, as they can have preliminary discussions with specialists from the comfort of their homes. Telemedicine platforms facilitate the management of prescription medications required for IVF treatments.

Fertility specialists can discuss medication protocols, address any concerns, and electronically prescribe medications, streamlining the process for patients. In certain cases, telemedicine allows for remote monitoring of patients undergoing IVF treatments. Patients may use connected devices or apps to provide data such as hormone levels or cycle progress, allowing healthcare providers to monitor and adjust treatment plans as needed. Telemedicine extends beyond individual consultations to include educational webinars, online resources, and virtual support groups. This approach helps in disseminating information about IVF, fertility preservation, and reproductive health to a wider audience.

No. of Pages 77 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $243.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $410.78 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



Fakin IVF Fertility Center

First IVF Fertility Center

HelpPlus Fertility Centre

The Dubai Center for Gynecology and Fertility

New Hope IVF

Select IVF

Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic

HealthPlus Fertility Center

Burjeel Hospital

ART Fertility Clinics

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Technique:

ICS| IVF

Non-ICSI/Traditional IVF

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Reagent:

Embryo Culture Media

Cryopreservation Media

Sperm Processing Media

Ovum Processing Media

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Instrument:

Imaging Systems

Incubators

Cryo-systems

Sperm Separation Systems

Ovum Aspiration Pumps

Micromanipulator Systems

Others

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Infertility:

Female

Male

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Embryo:

Frozen-Thawed Embryo

Fresh Embryo

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Application:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By End-User:

Locals

Expats

Medical Tourists

UAE In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

