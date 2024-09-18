Generative AI In Financial Services: Global and Regional Market Revenue Data by Application, Deployment and End-user (2018-2030) Featuring Strategic Profiles of Alpha Sense, AWS, EY, Google & More

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI In Financial Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Deployment, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global generative AI in financial services market was estimated at USD 1.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.1% from 2024 to 2030.

Generative AI is driving the automation of financial processes, leading to improved operational efficiency and reduced costs. AI-powered robo-advisors are increasingly offering automated investment management services, providing personalized advice with minimal human intervention. In the lending sector, AI is revolutionizing the underwriting process by quickly assessing the creditworthiness of borrowers through advanced data analysis. This automation not only speeds up financial processes but also enhances accuracy, ultimately benefiting both financial institutions and their customers.



Generative AI is enhancing risk management and fraud detection capabilities within financial institutions. By analyzing vast datasets in real-time, AI models can identify unusual transaction patterns and anomalies, significantly reducing the risk of fraud. Predictive analytics powered by AI enables financial institutions to anticipate and mitigate various risks, such as credit, market, and operational risks. This initiative-taking approach to risk management not only strengthens security but also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, safeguarding both the institution and its clients.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global generative AI in financial services market report based on application, deployment, end-user, and region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030) Risk Management Fraud Detection Credit Scoring Forecasting & Reporting Customer Service and Chatbots

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030) On-premises Cloud-based

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030) Retail Banking Corporate Banking Insurance Companies Investment Firms Hedge Funds FinTech Companies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Latin America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE KSA South Africa



