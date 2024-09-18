Pixalate Unveils New Trust & Sustainability Scores for All Sell-Side Platforms (SSPs) & Ad Exchanges Listed Across Ads.txt: Q2 2024 Seller Trust Index Now Ranks 580+ Sellers in 140+ Markets for Web, Mobile & CTV Including USA, UK & China

London, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the expanded Global Seller Trust Indexes for Q2 2024 to rank open programmatic ad sellers across desktop and mobile web , mobile apps , and Connected TV (CTV ). The first-of-its-kind rankings, using SupplyChain Object (SCO) data, offer a comprehensive global view of open programmatic ad sellers based on quality across the advertising supply chain.

Pixalate’s new rankings feature country-level seller ratings in 140+ countries for 580+ sellers. The rankings are based on an analysis of over 88 billion open programmatic advertising impressions from Q2 2024. Pixalate’s suite of rankings include the Web Seller Trust Index , the Mobile Seller Trust Index , and the CTV Seller Trust Index .

Pixalate’s Global Seller Trust Indexes

Web Seller Trust Index : 378 sellers ranked (354 new) Now includes Market Share, SPO, and SCO Verification scores

: 378 sellers ranked (354 new) Mobile Seller Trust Index : 301 sellers ranked (258 new) Now includes Market Share, SPO, and SCO Verification scores

: 301 sellers ranked (258 new) CTV Seller Trust Index : 120 sellers ranked (80 new) Now includes Market Share, SPO, SCO Verification, and Bundle ID Integrity scores Covers Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, and now Apple TV

: 120 sellers ranked (80 new) New - Market Share Score : Represents the seller’s market share within each respective country, based on share of voice of open programmatic ad impressions.

: Represents the seller’s market share within each respective country, based on share of voice of open programmatic ad impressions. New - SPO Score: The Supply Path Optimization (SPO) score reflects the scale of the sellers’ direct relationships with publishers, verified by SCO and ads.txt. This represents the sellers’ ability to support sustainability goals. Pixalate defines sustainability as reducing the number of hops in ad transactions and working with direct sellers listed on ads.txt.

The Supply Path Optimization (SPO) score reflects the scale of the sellers’ direct relationships with publishers, verified by SCO and ads.txt. This represents the sellers’ ability to support sustainability goals. Pixalate defines sustainability as reducing the number of hops in ad transactions and working with direct sellers listed on ads.txt. New - SCO Score: Measures the integrity and accuracy of the SupplyChain Object (SCOs) the seller is a part of, verified by ads.txt, sellers.json, and Pixalate’s 11-point verification analysis of the SCO . Pixalate uses SCO data to calculate the SCO Score, improving accuracy and expanding the list of sellers included in the Seller Trust Index by capturing all direct sellers and resellers involved in ad transactions.

Measures the integrity and accuracy of the SupplyChain Object (SCOs) the seller is a part of, verified by ads.txt, sellers.json, and . Pixalate uses SCO data to calculate the SCO Score, improving accuracy and expanding the list of sellers included in the Seller Trust Index by capturing all direct sellers and resellers involved in ad transactions. New for CTV - Bundle ID Integrity Score: Represents the amount of traffic from the seller that uses standardized app store IDs in the bid stream.





Economic Fairness: Decentralization of the Open Programmatic Supply Chain

Pixalate’s new ratings and rankings result from thoroughly analyzing both the reach and risk associated with 580+ sellers in 140+ countries around the world. While Market Share plays a significant role in the rankings, quality-based metrics such as Supply Path Optimization (SPO), SupplyChain Object (SCO) verification and validation, and potential exposure to ad fraud and Made-For-Advertising (MFA) websites are all ranking factors as well.

As concerns over potential monopolization of open programmatic supply chains grow, Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes provide a full view of the ad supply chain ecosystem. In doing so, the Indexes aim to foster economic fairness, encourage competition, and highlight the full range of sellers available to buyers, including each sellers’ relative strengths and weaknesses in each country.

To provide specific context, Google AdExchange is found to be named as an ad partner (via ads.txt) on 98.9% of websites with open programmatic advertising. Google AdExchange has the largest market share of open programmatic advertising in 77 of the 115 (67%) countries identified in Pixalate’s Q2 2024 Web Seller Trust Index. However, the same Seller Trust Index reveals that despite Google AdExchange’s dominant position in countries like Germany and the United States, it does not rank No. 1 for overall quality due to lower SCO verification scores and increased risk of Invalid Traffic (IVT).

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Index also surfaces new, emerging sellers from around the world such as Ezoic in Brazil, Outbrain in Germany and France, Seedtag in Argentina, Publift in India, and many others. By showcasing these alternative options, Pixalate aims to expand the industry’s view beyond the traditional, select few global market-controlling supply platforms.

Top Open Programmatic Web Ad Sellers in Key Countries (Q2 2024)

Web Seller Trust Index

See more in the Web Seller Trust Index .

Mobile Seller Trust Index

See more in the Mobile Seller Trust Index .

CTV Seller Trust Index (Amazon Fire TV)

See more in the CTV Seller Trust Index .

See the Seller Trust Indexes

See all of Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes:

