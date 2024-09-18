Defense Logistics (DL) Strategic Industry Research Report 2024: Global Market to Surpass $260 Billion by 2030 - Emerging Threats and Geopolitical Instability Accelerate Demand

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Logistics (DL) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Defense Logistics (DL) was estimated at US$207.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$260.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the defense logistics market is driven by several factors that reflect the increasing complexity and demands of modern military operations. A primary driver is the growing need for rapid deployment and sustainment of military forces in diverse and often remote locations, necessitating more efficient and reliable logistics systems. Technological advancements, particularly in AI, autonomous systems, and blockchain, are also propelling market growth by enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of logistics operations.

The increasing frequency and intensity of military engagements, along with the need to support multinational operations and humanitarian missions, are further driving demand for advanced logistics solutions. Additionally, the push for greater sustainability in military operations is leading to investments in energy-efficient transportation and logistics practices. The expansion of military budgets in several countries, coupled with the increasing reliance on private sector contractors for logistics support, is also contributing to market growth. These factors, combined with the continuous evolution of military strategies and technologies, are fueling the expansion of the defense logistics market, making it a critical component of modern military operations.



What Is Defense Logistics and Why Is It So Critical?



Defense logistics refers to the complex network of processes and systems involved in planning, managing, and executing the movement and maintenance of military forces and equipment. It encompasses everything from the procurement and distribution of supplies, such as food, fuel, and ammunition, to the transportation of troops and equipment, as well as the maintenance and repair of military assets.

The primary goal of defense logistics is to ensure that military forces have the resources they need, when and where they need them, to carry out their missions effectively. This involves not only the physical movement of goods and personnel but also the coordination of supply chains, inventory management, and strategic planning. Defense logistics is critical because it directly impacts the operational readiness and effectiveness of military forces, influencing the outcome of military operations and, ultimately, national security.



Who Is Involved in Defense Logistics and Why Is It So Complex?



Defense logistics is a multidisciplinary field that involves a wide range of stakeholders, including military personnel, government agencies, private contractors, and international partners. The complexity of defense logistics arises from the need to coordinate these diverse actors across multiple domains, including land, air, sea, and cyber, often in highly dynamic and challenging environments. Military logisticians must anticipate and respond to the needs of troops in the field, ensuring that supplies and equipment are delivered on time and in the right quantities, while also managing the risks associated with transportation and supply chain disruptions.

Private sector contractors play a significant role in defense logistics, providing specialized services such as transportation, maintenance, and supply chain management. Additionally, international partnerships and alliances, such as NATO, require coordination between multiple nations' logistics systems, adding another layer of complexity to the process. The need for real-time information, rapid decision-making, and seamless communication across all levels of the logistics chain makes defense logistics one of the most challenging aspects of military operations.



What Are the Latest Innovations and Trends in Defense Logistics?



The field of defense logistics has seen significant innovations, driven by the need to enhance efficiency, agility, and resilience in military operations. One of the most significant trends is the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) into logistics processes. These technologies enable real-time monitoring and predictive analytics, allowing military logisticians to anticipate and respond to supply chain disruptions, optimize inventory levels, and improve decision-making.

Another trend is the increasing use of autonomous systems, such as drones and unmanned ground vehicles, for the transportation of supplies in challenging or dangerous environments, reducing the risk to human personnel. The adoption of blockchain technology is also gaining traction, offering secure and transparent tracking of assets and transactions across the supply chain. Additionally, there is a growing focus on sustainability in defense logistics, with initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of military operations through energy-efficient transportation and the use of renewable energy sources. These innovations are transforming defense logistics, making it more responsive, efficient, and resilient in the face of evolving threats.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Armaments segment, which is expected to reach US$150.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The Technical Support & Maintenance segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $56.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.3% CAGR to reach $53.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S, Amentum Services, Inc., BAE Systems Plc, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Defense Logistics (DL) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 395 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $207.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $260.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Defense Logistics (DL) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Rapid Deployment Capabilities Propels Growth in Defense Logistics Market

Advancements in Autonomous and Unmanned Systems Strengthen Business Case for Modern Logistics Solutions

Increased Focus on Supply Chain Resilience Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Technological Innovations in Real-Time Tracking and Analytics Drive Adoption of Advanced Logistics

Government Investment in Military Modernization Spurs Growth in Defense Logistics Market

Growing Complexity of Global Military Operations Generates Demand for Integrated Logistics Solutions

Sustainability Trends Influence Innovation in Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Logistics

Emerging Threats and Geopolitical Instability Accelerate Demand for Robust Defense Logistics

