SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 18 September 2024 at 12:40 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Torbjörn Magnusson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 77806/6/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-16
Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: EXERCISE OF EQUITY SWAP
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 41.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 625 Volume weighted average price: 41.5 EUR
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
