Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Research Report 2024-2034: Market to Double to $24.77 Billion, Driven by Sustainability and Technological Innovations, & Solutions in Packaging and Construction

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-user Industry, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is valued at $12.06 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46%, reaching an estimated $24.77 billion by 2034.

The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market stands at a crossroads of sustainability and technological innovation, driven by global demand for environmentally friendly materials. EPS, derived from recyclable and low-impact polystyrene, plays a pivotal role in various applications, including packaging, construction, and insulation. Its appeal lies in its capacity to mitigate environmental impact by reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption compared to conventional packaging materials.





Despite its growing trajectory, the EPS market encounters challenges, particularly the higher initial costs associated with eco-friendly production processes and material sourcing. However, the long-term benefits outweigh these challenges. EPS reduces dependency on non-renewable resources and aligns with global sustainability objectives, making it an attractive choice for industries across packaging and construction sectors. As technological advancements continue to enhance production efficiencies and consumer preferences shift towards sustainable solutions, EPS is poised to significantly expand its market presence in the years ahead.



The future of EPS is intertwined with advancements in sustainable technology and increasing consumer awareness. Innovations in EPS production is crucial in driving down costs and improving its environmental profile. These innovations are key to meeting both regulatory requirements and consumer expectations for eco-friendly packaging solutions.



The construction industry is a major beneficiary of EPS due to its excellent insulation properties and lightweight nature, which contribute to energy efficiency and lower carbon footprints in buildings. Moreover, in the packaging sector, EPS offers superior protection for goods during transit while minimizing environmental impact compared to alternatives.



Global initiatives aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting recycling further bolster the EPS market's growth prospects. The recyclability of EPS ensures that it can be reused in various applications, enhancing its sustainability credentials and reducing environmental burdens associated with single-use plastics.



In conclusion, the EPS market is poised for significant growth driven by increasing regulatory support, technological advancements, and shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable packaging solutions. Despite challenges, EPS remains a cornerstone in the transition towards a more sustainable economy, offering substantial environmental benefits and long-term value to industries worldwide.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as end-user industry, type, and region. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global expanded polystyrene (EPS) market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for expanded polystyrene (EPS) market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market?

Who are the key players in the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in expanded polystyrene (EPS) market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the expanded polystyrene (EPS) market and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for expanded polystyrene (EPS) market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Companies Featured

NOVA Chemicals Corporate

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

BASF SE

BEWI

Epsilyte LLC

Kaneka Corporation

Ravago Petrokimya Uretim AS

SABIC

SUNPOR

Synthos

Unipol Holland BV

Versalis SpA

Wuxi Xingda Foam Plastic New Material Limited

Loyal Group

TotalEnergies



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $24.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market (by End-user Industry)

2.3.1 Packaging

2.3.2 Electrical and Electronics

2.3.3 Building and Construction

2.3.4 Medical

2.3.5 Others



3. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market (by Type)

3.3.1 White

3.3.2 Grey/ Black



4. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market (by Region)

4.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market (by Country)

4.2.6.1 U.S.

4.2.6.1.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.1.2 Market by Product

4.2.6.2 Canada

4.2.6.2.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.2.2 Market by Product

4.2.6.3 Mexico

4.2.6.3.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.3.2 Market by Product

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4 Target Customers

5.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.7 Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gq9hw9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment