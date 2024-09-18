Bybit Card Now Fully Open for Users in Brazil

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, officially starts accepting applications for the Bybit Card from all users in Brazil. This marks another significant step in the company’s mission to empower crypto holders globally and break down barriers to entry for everyday users. With the Bybit Card, spending and making crypto payments at millions of Mastercard merchants worldwide will be a breeze for Brazilian customers.



To celebrate the momentous occasion, Bybit is introducing a generous welcome offer exclusively in Brazil. Starting today, successful applicants may unlock a 150 BRL reward simply with eligible first-time deposits of fiat or crypto valued at 100 USDT and spending with the card.

“Crypto is loved and trusted by our Brazilian users for its instant finality, inclusive nature and increasing safety features. The Bybit Card was designed to expand the use cases of crypto and provide users with ease of access to their digital assets. We are pleased to be part of the network effect in making crypto more friendly for users in more parts of the world,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

A virtual card will be issued for early applicants for purchases online, subscriptions and contactless payments via Apple Pay or Google Pay until the physical card is delivered.

Key Features of the Bybit Card

Instant virtual card: getting a versatile card instantly, compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Accessing crypto assets anywhere: spending in crypto and withdrawing cash from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience with the physical card.

Free card issuance and delivery for Brazilian users.

No annual fees, 2% cashback in USDT and up to 8% APY (conditions apply).

Support multiple digital assets, including USDT, BTC, ETH, and more.



