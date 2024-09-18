Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

| Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
11/09/2024240 00057.4013 776 048
12/09/2024224 50058.9913 242 761
13/09/2024240 00058.8414 121 600
16/09/2024154 08960.079 255 649
17/09/2024180 00060.9910 977 552
Previous Transactions0  
Accumulated to date1 038 58959.0961 373 610


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 15 121 094 shares, corresponding to 0.75% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com



This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Attachments

170924_Norsk Hydro_Share_Buyback_Weekly_Report