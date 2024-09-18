Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.
Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024
End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)
|Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|11/09/2024
|240 000
|57.40
|13 776 048
|12/09/2024
|224 500
|58.99
|13 242 761
|13/09/2024
|240 000
|58.84
|14 121 600
|16/09/2024
|154 089
|60.07
|9 255 649
|17/09/2024
|180 000
|60.99
|10 977 552
|Previous Transactions
|0
|Accumulated to date
|1 038 589
|59.09
|61 373 610
Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 15 121 094 shares, corresponding to 0.75% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.
Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com
This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment