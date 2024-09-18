The Spectacular Premiere of Jiangsu's Original Dance Drama Commission A Dream of Red Mansions in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 13, original dance drama commission by Jiangsu Centre for the Performing Arts (JSCPA), A Dream of Red Mansions made a stunning international debut in Singapore. From September 13 to 15, the play was performed four times, sparking a new wave of interest in “Oriental Aesthetics” and successfully telling the story of Chinese culture. Cao Zhongming, China's ambassador to Singapore, attended the performance and went on stage afterward to express his appreciation and gratitude to the performers. He remarked, “A Dream of Red Mansions was a sold-out event in Singapore, reflecting the deep affection people have for this work. It also demonstrates that A Dream of Red Mansions has many admirers here in Singapore. This is a vivid example of the high-quality cultural exchanges between China and Singapore, and I believe it will further strengthen the bonds of cultural and human connections between the two countries.”



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The ethnic dance drama A Dream of Red Mansions was academically guided by the A Dream of Red Mansions Research Institute at the Chinese Academy of Arts, planned by Jiangsu Cultural Investment & Management Group Co., Ltd, produced by JSCPA, and co-produced by the Nanjing Ethnic Orchestra and Li Xing Studio.

Wang Hongjun, Chairman of Jiangsu Cultural Investment & Management Group said, “Singapore has a strong cultural foundation, and through these two days of exchanges, we have seen a rising interest in A Dream of Red Mansions here. We hope that by staging this international performance, Singaporean audiences will have more opportunities to appreciate the beauty of traditional Chinese culture and to understand the innovative explorations and contemporary expressions that our young artists have infused into this work.”

“We hope to bring this classic work to the international stage through the medium of dance drama, so that more people can appreciate the profoundness of Chinese traditional culture and to further promote cultural exchanges between China and Singapore,” said Liao Yi, General Manager of JSCPA. He noted that the successful execution of A Dream of Red Mansions has allowed JSCPA to explore a path of collaborative production with multiple creative partners, with the ultimate goal of building a production-oriented performing arts center.

Source: Jiangsu Centre for the Performing Arts