ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 17 September 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Final Proxy & Poll Result 2024
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To Receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024
|99.79%
|0.21%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2024
|96.48%
|3.52%
|3
|To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company
|96.47%
|3.53%
|4
|To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company
|96.44%
|3.56%
|5
|To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company
|97.56%
|2.44%
|6
|To re-elect Neeta Patel as a Director of the Company
|96.78%
|3.22%
|7
|To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company
|99.51%
|0.49%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.42%
|0.58%
|9
|Authority to allot shares
|98.90%
|1.10%
|10
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|94.78%
|5.22%
|11
|Authority to purchase own shares
|99.11%
|0.89%
|12
|To change the notice period required for General Meetings
|96.82%
|3.18%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
18 September 2024
