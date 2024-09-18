AGM Statement

ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 17 September 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:

 Final Proxy & Poll Result 2024Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To Receive the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 202499.79%0.21%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 202496.48%3.52%
3To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company96.47%3.53%
4To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company96.44%3.56%
5To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company97.56%2.44%
6To re-elect Neeta Patel as a Director of the Company96.78%3.22%
7To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company99.51%0.49%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.42%0.58%
9Authority to allot shares98.90%1.10%
10Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights94.78%5.22%
11Authority to purchase own shares99.11%0.89%
12To change the notice period required for General Meetings96.82%3.18%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

18 September 2024

