Stallion Uranium Strategically Expands Largest Land Package in the Prolific Southwestern Athabasca Basin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by low-cost staking ten new prospective uranium exploration dispositions (or “claims”). The new claims will make up the Company’s Stone Island Project, covering 9,993 hectares and further bolstering Stallion’s land package in the prolific Southwestern Athabasca Basin. The new dispositions are contiguous to the Western Athabasca Basin JV Project (Stallion and Atha Energy) and are 100% owned by Stallion Uranium.



Key Exploration Highlights

Staked 9,993 ha of contiguous claims

New dispositions host the extension of Stallion’s Coyote Corridor

Shallow depth to Unconformity of 100-400m

Hosts the extensions of known additional conductive trends

“Highly prospective land in the Athabasca basin very rarely becomes available,” said CEO Drew Zimmerman “We are fortunate to have been able to stake such a large land package in a very competitive area. These newly acquired claims are geologically prospective and strategically located along our existing land package allowing Stallion to more easily integrate the project into our proven exploration funnel.”

New Mineral Dispositions – The Stone Island Project

The new project is located on the southern edge of Stallion’s Western Athabasca Basin JV Project. In a very competitive and prospective area, Stallion was able to stake 9,993 ha of land hosted across 10 mineral claims. The project hosts the extension of Stallion’s previously identified and highly prospective Coyote Corridor as well as other historically identified conductors. The project is located the Taltson Geological Domain which hosts the NexGen’s Arrow deposit.

Stallion will begin the process of having this additional project go through the Company’s exploration funnel. A technologically advanced exploration process that efficiently and effectively uncovers the highest priority target areas on the project for further advancement. With proprietary data available from work the company has already completed on adjoining projects, the company sees incredible potential in the Stone Island Project.

Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration stated, “We are extremely happy to be able to secure the land acquisition covering such a highly prospective area in the Southwest Athabasca Basin. Our technical team is focused entirely on the underexplored Southwestern Athabasca Basin and our knowledge of the area allowed us to identify and acquire the highly prospective ground containing both recently discovered and historical conductive corridors. Given the prospective data from our contiguous land package, we look forward to incorporating the Stone Island project into our exploration programs.”





Figure 1 – Stallion’s Newly Staked 9,993ha Stone Island Project

Qualifying Statement

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium’ through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with the Horse Heaven gold project in Idaho that neighbours the world class Stibnite Gold deposit held by Perpetua Resources, offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

For more information visit stallionuranium.com or contact:

Drew Zimmerman

Chief Executive Officer

778-686-0973

info@stallionuranium.com

