iLearningEngines Management to Participate in Upcoming AI Industry Events

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE) (“iLearningEngines” or “ILE”) a leader in AI-powered learning and work automation, today announced that Farhan Naqvi, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development, will be participating in two upcoming virtual AI industry events.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Mr. Naqvi will participate in the Ivyfon San Francisco Family Office Outlook 2024 Forum, where he will be a featured speaker on a panel entitled “Future of AI” with over 250 virtual attendees expected. Registration for the event is available here:

https://ivyfon.com/sep18-19forum/registration.html

On Friday, September 20, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET Mr. Naqvi will participate in the Roth AI Summit 2024, where he will be a featured speaker on a virtual panel entitled “AI Pure Plays in Public Markets: Speed Dating With Four AI CEOs”. Registration for the event is available here:

https://roth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uUDqBq6FQX6JnDJk7fug4Q#/registration

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines (Nasdaq: AILE) is a leading Applied AI platform for learning and work automation. iLearningEngines enables Enterprises to rapidly productize and deploy a wide range of AI applications and use cases (AI Engines) at scale.

iLearningEngines is powered by proprietary vertical specific AI models and data with a flexible No Code AI canvas to drive rapid out-of-the-box deployment while offering low latency and high levels of data security and compliance.

Serving over 1,000 enterprise end customers, iLearningEngines is deployed globally into some of the most demanding vertical markets including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing and Public Sector to achieve mission critical outcomes.

For more information about iLearningEngines, please visit: www.ilearningengines.com.

