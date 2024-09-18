Brazil Data Center Power Market Analysis, Industry Trends & Growth Forecasts 2024: A $449.30 Million Market by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 11.5% During 2024-2029

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Data Center Power - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazil Data Center Power Market size is estimated at USD 261.5 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 449.30 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2024-2029.



The increasing demand for cloud computing among SMEs, government regulations for local data security, and growing investment by domestic players are some of the major factors driving the demand for data centers in the country.

Under construction IT load capacity: The upcoming IT load capacity of the Brazilian data center rack market is expected to reach 1,200 MW by 2029. The most important key figure in Brazil's energy balance is the total of 541 billion kWh annual electricity consumption. The average per person is 2,513 kWh.

The country's total number of racks to be installed is expected to reach 231000 units by 2029. Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are expected to house the maximum number of racks by 2029.

The country's total number of racks to be installed is expected to reach 231000 units by 2029. Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are expected to house the maximum number of racks by 2029. Planned submarine cables: There are close to 16 submarine cable systems connecting Brazil, and many are under construction. In August 2023, Blue Marine Telecom, a Brazilian submarine cable company, connected over a dozen oil rigs offshore Rio submarine fiber-optic cables. Blue Marine announced that the ship "Bold Maverick" from China arrived in Rio de Janeiro, and the company will use this vessel to implement the main trunk of the Santos Basin submarine optical network.

Switched PDU is Anticipated to be the Fastest Growing Segment

Switched PDUs are important in remote deployments because they allow users to restart servers and restore service without physically visiting the data center site. It also helps users save energy and reduce costs by enabling them to turn off devices that are not in use. In the event of a utility power failure, non-essential loads can be shut down to maximize UPS uptime.

A switched PDU is a type of smart rack PDU that can turn on or off single outlets or groups of outlets on the PDU. Switched PDUs allow users to control devices and provide power remotely in a specific order. It also allows users to delay the power-on sequence, which eliminates power sags and extends device life.

Further, large data center facilities are expected to have the highest market share by 2029 due to major operators planning to build facilities with huge capacities during the forecast period. For instance, Scala Data Centers plans to establish a large facility in the country with an IT load capacity of 96 MW. Ascenty Data Centers (Digital Realty) plans to establish seven facilities with a cumulative capacity of 73.3 MW, and NABIAX plans to add 10.7 MW during the forecast period. Considering such developments, the segment is expected to have significant growth in the country.

Switched PDUs with outlet metering to help users monitor power consumption and available capacity. Easily understand actual power consumption at the device level, allowing users to compare efficiencies, improve capacity planning, increase utilization of existing resources, and allocate costs to specific customers or business units. The above-mentioned instances and benefits of switched PDU would accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

IT and Telecommunication is Anticipated to be the Largest Segment

Cloud service providers, like AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Tencent, and Huawei, are present in Brazil through cloud regions/availability zones. It provides private and public cloud services primarily for financial companies.

Major factors driving the demand for data centers in the country include the expansion of cloud computing, penetration of various cloud providers, and increasing investment from domestic players.

Cloud is an important part of the IT infrastructure. In 2022-23, public cloud spending for infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) was expected to witness a growth of 46.5% to USD 3 billion. The private cloud model generated USD 614 million in revenue in 2022-23. Increasing cloud adoption in most businesses is driven by emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain, among various end users.

With the rise of the digital economy and the increasing number of internet users in Brazil, the need for data storage and processing is increasing. The proliferation of hybrid cloud service providers has increased demand for colocation services and increased rack utilization.

Brazil Data Center Power Industry Overview



The Brazilian data center power market is competitive and has gained a competitive edge in recent years. In terms of market share, a few major players, such as ABB Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc., are adopting strategies such as partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Market Overview

Market Drivers Rising Adoption of Mega Data Centers and Cloud Computing Increasing Demand to Reduce Operational Costs

Market Restraints High Cost of Installation and Maintenance

Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Power Infrastructure Electrical Solution UPS Systems Generators Power Distribution Solutions PDU Switchgear Critical Power Distribution Transfer Switches Remote Power Panels Others Service

End User IT and Telecommunication BFSI Government Media and Entertainment Other End Users



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand Group

Rolls-Royce

Vertiv Group

Schneider Electric

Rittal

Fujitsu Limited

Cisco Systems

INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



