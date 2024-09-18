Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Report 2025-2040: Emerging New Techniques, Mechanochemical Pre-treatment and Electrochemical Methods, are Promising Higher Recovery Rates and Lower Environmental Impact

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market 2025-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to surge, the need for sustainable end-of-life solutions has become critical. The shift towards electrification is a crucial part of decarbonizing the mobility sector. To support this transition and growth, it is imperative to establish a stable supply of raw materials for electric vehicle batteries and a sustainable end-of-life battery collection and recycling system.

The recycling market is expected to expand significantly over the next decade, with projections indicating a substantial increase in both volume and revenue. Key factors fueling this growth include stringent environmental regulations, the rising cost of raw materials, and a growing emphasis on circular economy principles. Governments worldwide are implementing policies to encourage battery recycling, while manufacturers are increasingly recognizing the economic and environmental benefits of recovering valuable materials from spent batteries.

The market landscape is characterized by a mix of established players and innovative start-ups, each developing unique technologies to improve recycling efficiency and reduce costs. Hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, and direct recycling methods are being refined and scaled up to meet the growing demand. Additionally, new techniques such as mechanochemical pre-treatment and electrochemical methods are emerging, promising higher recovery rates and lower environmental impact.

The Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market 2025-2035 is a comprehensive market research report that provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery recycling industry. This report offers valuable insights into market trends, technological advancements, and growth opportunities in the global Li-ion battery recycling market over the next decade.

Key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview and Forecasts: The report provides detailed market size estimates and projections from 2025 to 2035, segmented by recycling technology, battery chemistry, and geographical region. It offers a comprehensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping the industry's future.

Technology Analysis: An in-depth examination of current and emerging Li-ion battery recycling technologies, including their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis).

Application Insights: The study explores various applications of recycled materials across multiple sectors, including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems.

Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of key players in the Li-ion battery recycling market, including their recycling technologies, market strategies, and recent developments.

Future Outlook and Emerging Trends: Insights into technological advancements, potential disruptive technologies, and long-term market predictions extending to 2035 and beyond. The report identifies key growth areas and innovation hotspots in the Li-ion battery recycling industry.

Regional Analysis: A detailed examination of Li-ion battery recycling market dynamics across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions, highlighting regional adoption trends and growth opportunities.

Value Chain Analysis: An overview of the Li-ion battery recycling industry value chain, from battery collection to material recovery and reuse, providing a holistic view of the market ecosystem.

Regulatory Landscape: An examination of relevant regulations and standards affecting the development and adoption of Li-ion battery recycling technologies across different regions.

Key features of the report include:

Over 100 tables and figures providing clear, data-driven insights

Detailed company profiles of more than 90 key players in the Li-ion battery recycling industry

Comprehensive market size and forecast data segmented by technology, battery chemistry, and region

In-depth analysis of emerging technologies and their potential impact on the market

Expert commentary on market trends, challenges, and opportunities

The global Li-ion battery recycling market is poised for significant growth, with increasing demand for sustainable battery lifecycle management across various industries. This report provides a thorough understanding of the current market landscape, emerging technologies, and future growth prospects, making it an invaluable tool for decision-makers looking to capitalize on opportunities in the Li-ion battery recycling sector. By leveraging extensive primary and secondary research, including interviews with industry experts and analysis of proprietary data.

The Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market 2025-2035 offers unparalleled insights into this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry. Whether you're a technology provider, battery manufacturer, recycler, investor, or researcher, this report will equip you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the exciting future of Li-ion battery recycling technologies.



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Lithium-ion batteries

1.2 The Electric Vehicle (EV) market

1.2.1 Emerging market for replacement battery packs

1.2.2 Closed-loop value chain for EV batteries

1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery recycling value chain

1.4 Circular life cycle

1.5 Global regulations and policies

1.6 Sustainability and environmental benefits

2 RECYCLING METHODS AND TECHNOLOGIES

2.1 Black mass powder

2.2 Recycling different cathode chemistries

2.3 Preparation

2.4 Pre-Treatment

2.4.1 Discharging

2.4.2 Mechanical Pre-Treatment

2.4.3 Thermal Pre-Treatment

2.5 Comparison of recycling techniques

2.6 Hydrometallurgy

2.6.1 Method overview

2.6.1.1 Solvent extraction

2.6.2 SWOT analysis

2.7 Pyrometallurgy

2.7.1 Method overview

2.7.2 SWOT analysis

2.8 Direct recycling

2.8.1 Method overview

2.8.1.1 Electrolyte separation

2.8.1.2 Separating cathode and anode materials

2.8.1.3 Binder removal

2.8.1.4 Relithiation

2.8.1.5 Cathode recovery and rejuvenation

2.8.1.6 Hydrometallurgical-direct hybrid recycling

2.8.2 SWOT analysis

2.9 Other methods

2.9.1 Mechanochemical Pretreatment

2.9.2 Electrochemical Method

2.9.3 Ionic Liquids

2.10 Recycling of Specific Components

2.10.1 Anode (Graphite)

2.10.2 Cathode

2.10.3 Electrolyte

2.11 Recycling of Beyond Li-ion Batteries

2.11.1 Conventional vs Emerging Processes

2.11.2 Li-Metal batteries

2.11.3 Lithium sulfur batteries (Li-S)

2.11.4 All-solid-state batteries (ASSBs)

3 MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Market drivers

3.2 Market challenges

3.3 The current market

3.4 Recent market news, funding and developments

3.5 Economic case for Li-ion battery recycling

3.5.1 Metal prices

3.5.2 Second-life energy storage

3.5.3 LFP batteries

3.5.4 Other components and materials

3.5.5 Reducing costs

3.6 Competitive landscape

3.7 Supply chain

3.8 Global capacities, current and planned

3.9 Future outlook

3.10 Global market 2018-2040

3.10.1 Chemistry

3.10.2 Ktonnes

3.10.3 Revenues

3.10.4 Regional

4 COMPANY PROFILES



