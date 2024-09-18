Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Strategic Business Report 2024 - Cost-Effective ABUS Solutions Generate Demand in Cost-Sensitive Markets

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) was estimated at US$852.1 Million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$2.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems market is driven by several factors, including the rising global incidence of breast cancer, technological advancements in ultrasound imaging, and increasing awareness of the limitations of mammography in certain patient groups. As awareness of breast cancer screening increases, more women are seeking comprehensive screening solutions, particularly those who are identified as having dense breast tissue. Technological improvements in ABUS devices, such as enhanced imaging capabilities and the integration of AI, make these systems more appealing to healthcare providers by offering faster, more accurate readings and improving patient throughput.

In addition, there is a growing demand for non-radiation-based diagnostic alternatives, which positions ABUS as a favorable option compared to traditional mammography, especially for younger women or those at higher risk of breast cancer. Regulatory bodies and healthcare organizations are also increasingly recommending supplementary ultrasound screening for women with dense breasts, further driving adoption of ABUS in clinical practices worldwide. These trends highlight the dynamic expansion of the ABUS market, fueled by both technological innovations and changing healthcare practices.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Automated Breast Volume Scanner segment, which is expected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.2%. The Automated Breast Ultrasound System segment is also set to grow at 13.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $232.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.8% CAGR to reach $450.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

