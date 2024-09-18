Land Mobile Radio Market Worth $13.9 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A land mobile radio (LMR) system is a person-to-person voice communication system consisting of two-way radio transceivers with an audio transmitter and receiver, which can be stationary or portable. These systems are available for public safety organizations such as fire brigades and ambulances, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) such as police and state troopers, and other governmental entities. They are allocated frequencies exclusively for their use.





Commercial LMR systems are available for business, industrial, and land transportation businesses, but most frequencies are shared with other users. LMR systems use channels in the very high frequency (VHF) or ultra-high frequency (UHF) bands, since the antennas used at these short wavelengths are suitable for mounting on vehicles or handheld transceivers. Transmitter power is usually limited to a few watts, providing a reliable working range of 4 to 32 km depending on terrain. Repeaters installed on mountain peaks, hills, or tall buildings can increase the coverage area.





The LMR market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reasons for the high adoption of LMR is the move towards digital mobile technology from analog. This technological shift aids in improving spectral efficiency and taking advantage of both voice and data. Clear, reliable communication across the service area and customized and cost-effective communications with integrated data communications are some of the major drivers bolstering the market for land mobile radios. North America is the largest market for LMR in the year 2022, and APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Public Safety & Government application segment is expected to hold the major chunk of market share in the LMR market by application.

Overview of Report Findings:

Market Growth: The land mobile radio market is expected to reach US$ 13.96 billion by 2030 from US$ 6.92 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The land mobile radio market is segmented based on type into handheld and in-vehicle. The handheld segment led the land mobile radio market share in 2022 Based on technology, the global land mobile radio market is segmented into analog and digital. The digital segment led the land mobile radio market in 2022 Based on frequency, the global land mobile radio market is segmented into 25 - 174 VHF, 200 - 512 UHF, and 700 MHz and above. The 700 MHz and above segment led the land mobile radio market in 2022 Based on application, the land mobile radio market is segmented into commercial, industrial, public safety & government, and military. The public safety & government segment led the land mobile radio market in 2022 The land mobile radio market geographic analysis was carried out for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The land mobile radio market was dominated by North America in 2022





Market Segmentation:

The land mobile radio market is segmented based on type into handheld and in-vehicle. The handheld segment led the land mobile radio market share in 2022.

Based on technology, the global land mobile radio market is segmented into analog and digital. The digital segment led the land mobile radio market share in 2022.





Competitive Strategy and Development:

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the land mobile radio market include L3Harris Technologies Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, Tait Communications Ltd, Thales SA, Simoco Wireless Solutions Ltd, JVCKENWOOD Corp, BK Technologies Corp, Hytera Communications Corp Ltd, Icom Inc, and Sepura Ltd.





Global Headlines on Land Mobile Radio:

“Hytera Communications partnered with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to improve the safety of rangers working across the parks and reduce wildlife poaching activities. Hytera has equipped the rangers with advanced Digital Mobile Radios (DMR) and dispatching software.”

“In a recent development, L3Harris Technologies received significant orders totaling $160 million from the US Marine Corps for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems. These orders are part of a 10-year, competitively awarded $750 million contract for L3Harris Falcon IV® radios, showcasing the company's advanced technology and commitment to providing resilient communications solutions for military forces. These orders, coupled with previous ones from the US Army, amounting to $235 million, highlight the growing adoption of L3Harris' software-defined radio architecture by US military services and key allies, driving the expansion of the land mobile radio market.”

“BK Technologies Corporation announced that it entered into a reseller agreement with WidePoint Corporation for the resale of BK's InteropONE PTToC service to the US Department of Homeland Security and the US Department of State.”

“Motorola Solutions Inc. has been awarded a US$ 340 million contract by the United States Air Force (USAF) to provide lifecycle management and sustainment maintenance services for its critical land mobile radio network. The contract ensures the network's availability and reliability over the next decade, supporting USAF's daily air traffic control, ground control, and emergency response operations. Motorola Solutions' expertise in critical communications services played a key role in securing the contract"



Conclusion:

Land mobile radio (LMR) technology has evolved over time from traditional analog voice service (such as two-way communications) to complex systems with digital capabilities that enable features such as group calling, rapid voice call setup, high-quality audio, and guaranteed priority access to the end user. With an increase in crime, terrorism, and natural disasters, industries are required to adopt new technologies to enable rapid and effective real-time reaction. Effective communication is critical for public safety responders who must keep connected with one another at the control center while also acquiring situational information in real time when reacting to situations. To tackle critical communication operations, the LMR technology is witnessing advancements. For example, TETRA, the most widely used land mobile radio standard, has evolved and now it offers high spectrum efficiency and operates on a standardized spectrum. Tetra also includes exceptional vital communication characteristics such as security, a rapid call start-up time, a feature set for voice calls, and high-speed data services. It is used in present and new market areas such as public safety and commercial applications. Furthermore, TETRA does not require broadband data. With increasing security threats and demands for greater efficiency, cross-agency coordination, and better information sharing, the development of efficient public safety communications networks has emerged as a top priority for organizations, thereby driving the global market for LMR technology.





The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component providers, system integrator, system manufacturers and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





