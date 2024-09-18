Prosper Gold Appoints Colin Burge as Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Burge as an Adviser to the Company effective immediately.



“We are delighted to add Colin as an Advisor to the Company. As you will read, Colin brings a wealth of porphyry knowledge and expertise to our team,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “We look forward to Colin’s expert engagement and assistance in guiding exploration at the Cyprus Project and future development opportunities for the Company.”

Mr. Burge is a discovery-oriented exploration geologist who retired from a 30-year career with First Quantum Minerals, Inmet Mining and predecessor companies in 2016. Colin was part of the Inmet corporate development team and led on-site geological activities that resulted in the discovery and delineation of 30 billion pounds of copper at the Cobre Panama Project. This led to First Quantum’s $5 billion acquisition of the company.

Prior to his porphyry copper work in Panama, Colin managed exploration activities at the world class Cayeli copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit in northeast Turkey. He has also carried out project work in Peru, Australia, Nevada and Greece and began his career with Falconbridge Copper in British Columbia.

Colin has strong technical skills in the application of exploration technologies and has since retirement been engaged in property evaluations on behalf of senior and junior mining companies in Canada and the US.

Colin graduated from the University of Waterloo with Bachelor of Earth Science in 1981.

“I am excited to work with the team at Prosper as exploration progresses at the Cyprus Copper Project. The recent ZTEM survey results are encouraging given the characteristics of the anomalies and the presence of copper-gold mineralization elsewhere on the project,” commented Colin Burge, “I have utilized ZTEM geophysical survey data to aid in porphyry copper-gold discoveries in the past and have found under the right conditions the data can be highly effective.”

The company also announces that it has granted 150,000 stock options (“Options”) to the chief financial officer of the Company and an aggregate of 350,000 Options to certain advisors and employees of the Company. Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years and will vest equally every six months over a two-year period. The Options have been granted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the conditions of the company's stock option plan.

About the Cyprus Project

The road-accessible Cyprus Project is situated in north-central British Columbia, Canada. The 623 square kilometre Project includes the historical Kaza and Northstar copper prospects (see the Company’s February 20th, 2024 and February 26th, 2024 news releases for details) and represents a district-scale copper-gold porphyry exploration Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration for Prosper Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. The results contained in this release were completed by previous operators of the Property. Although the Company was not involved in the original work in respect of these results, proper industry data verification procedures appear to have been followed.

For an overview of Prosper Gold please visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com



