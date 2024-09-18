Komprise Named Finalist for AI Deployment in the 2024 A.I. Awards

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, announces that the company has been named a Finalist for AI Deployment by The A.I. Awards. This new awards program launched earlier this year by established cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards, recognizes excellence and innovation in the use or development of cloud artificial intelligence technologies and machine learning.



The program features a wide range of categories and received entries from organizations of all sizes worldwide, including North America, across Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

“We’re excited to reveal the finalists of the inaugural A.I. Awards,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. “The program spotlights the incredible innovations taking place in the world of cloud AI all over the globe, and Komprise fully deserves its place amongst this year’s outstanding finalists.”

Komprise received recognition for the Komprise Smart Data Workflow Manager technology, which helps IT and departments prepare data for AI, and is included within the Komprise Intelligent Data Management platform. Users can create automated workflows for all the steps required to find the right unstructured data across storage assets, tag and enrich the data and send it to external tools for analysis. A second use case of Smart Data Workflow Manager is to integrate with third-party AI tools to filter and enrich the metadata of unstructured data. This speeds up the process of curating the specific data set for AI projects and through automated tagging, the data is quickly discoverable for repeat processes.

Komprise customer Duquesne University deployed Komprise Smart Data Workflow Manager with Amazon Rekognition to automate the process of discovering and tagging specific image files across its data estate, cutting the estimated time spent from 333 hours to less than two hours. Read the case study.

“AI has tremendous potential across many industries but adding structure to unstructured data and efficiently moving precise data sets to AI tools is a manual, time-consuming effort,” said Kumar K. Goswami, CEO and co-founder of Komprise. “Komprise has delivered a cost-effective, systematic workflow to index data, run AI and ML and tag data to speed AI data workflows.”

