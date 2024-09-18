Newly Launched Nonprofit Colorado Paralysis Foundation Receives $20,000 in Sponsorship from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colorado Paralysis Foundation (CPF), a grassroots Colorado-based charity, is excited to announce the launch of its resource-based foundation that directly supports individuals living with paralysis. CPF will act as a central hub, connecting the Colorado micro-communities that assist paralyzed individuals and their families to live their most independent and barrier-free lives, with its first priority of addressing access to trained healthcare partners and accessible transportation options.



“One of CPF’s first main targets is to address the caregiver crisis,” says EB Forst, Executive Director and Founder of Colorado Paralysis Foundation. “Living the life of a quadriplegic, I know firsthand how incredibly difficult it is to find proper healthcare providers that have the experience and education to facilitate my day-to-day care needs; sadly, I have had to sleep in my chair overnight more than once due to lack of provider assistance. It’s a serious issue in Colorado and across the nation.”

In July 2024, CPF expanded its outreach, becoming the first-of-its-kind recognized independent affiliate of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. With this new partnership, CPF received a $20,000 sponsorship from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to support the creation of an unprecedented healthcare provider training program.

In collaboration with Craig Hospital, a neurorehabilitation and research hospital in Denver, Colorado, this hands-on training program will be geared toward teaching healthcare providers who wish to advance their skills to aid the local Colorado paralysis community.

“We are excited to embark on this important mission with CPF. Our affiliation will enable us to work together to enhance the support system for the local Colorado paralysis community and may serve as a model for other states,” said Maggie Goldberg, President and CEO of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. “We are especially enthusiastic about CPF’s approach to training the next generation of healthcare professionals in coordination with Craig Hospital. With a dearth of qualified home healthcare providers, America faces a rapidly growing crisis. We will all need caregivers in our lifetimes, and the most vulnerable need immediate solutions. We believe this first-of-its-kind training program will make a visible impact in Colorado.”

Craig Hospital administrators are equally excited about this new partnership and training program. “The Craig Hospital team is honored and excited to do this work alongside the Colorado Paralysis Foundation,” says Jandel Allen-Davis, MD, president and CEO of Craig Hospital. “If communities are to live up to the promise of creating opportunities for all individuals to thrive and live their best lives, we have a responsibility to engage in tangible, meaningful ways to realize this aspiration for persons living with spinal cord injuries and other paralyzing conditions. We look forward to the journey!”

To learn more about the Colorado Paralysis Foundation or to get involved:

Read the Colorado Paralysis Foundation's mission and vision to improve the quality of life for those affected by or living with paralysis.

Register for a 2-day caregiver training program to advance your skills working with individuals living with paralysis.

Find resources and support to help people with paralysis live their best lives.



ABOUT COLORADO PARALYSIS FOUNDATION

Since its inception in 2024, the Colorado Paralysis Foundation, based in Denver, Colorado, has been an active steward of its local communities’ resources, working with donors to establish charitable funds to connect its members and their causes and promote a sustainable impact. For more information or to enroll in the healthcare provider training program, please visit www.coloradoparalysis.org or call 720.900.5586.

Contact:

info@coloradoparalysis.org