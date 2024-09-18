Kaiterra Unveils Sensedge Go, a Revolutionary Wireless Air Quality Monitor with the Longest Battery Life on the Market

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiterra, a global leader in cutting-edge air quality monitoring solutions, announced today the launch of the Sensedge Go. This groundbreaking wireless, battery-powered air quality monitor features effortless peel-and-stick installation that takes just a few seconds. Setting a new industry standard, the Sensedge Go offers the longest battery life on the market, lasting up to 8 years using the company’s patent-pending Adaptive SamplingTM technology, significantly reducing maintenance efforts and ensuring consistent, reliable measurements.

The Sensedge Go monitors up to 14 indoor air quality and environmental parameters, providing comprehensive insights into all aspects of the built environment. The device tracks particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, temperature, relative humidity, lux, light spectrum, atmospheric pressure, and occupancy by default, with the option to expand to cover ozone and carbon monoxide.

For projects seeking WELL certification for their buildings, the Sensedge Go meets all the requirements outlined in the Air Concept for WELL certification. This removes the need for projects to conduct costly performance verification every year and provides end users with valuable trend data on their indoor air.

The Sensedge Go continues to feature Kaiterra’s unique modular design. The sensors of the Sensedge Go are housed in replaceable modules. This allows customers to replace sensors as needed to keep their monitors accurate in the long run, without the hassle of sending monitors back to the factory for recalibration. The modular design also allows customers to add new parameters easily by upgrading modules rather than replacing the entire system. This is a cost-effective way to future-proof buildings to comply with changing regulations, certifications, and legislative requirements.

“The design and development of the Sensedge Go revolves around one big idea: how we can simplify the installation, setup, and maintenance of air quality monitors for all types of deployments,” said Kaiterra co-founder and CEO Liam Bates. “The Sensedge Go simplifies the installation experience to the extreme with its peel-and-stick process, saving customers time and cost. Its patent-pending Adaptive SamplingTM technology also provides customers with the longest battery life on the market, minimizing their maintenance over the long term.”

Other Key Features and Benefits of the Sensedge Go:

Fast and Cost-Effective Installation Simple peel-and-stick allows installation in a few seconds.

Long-Lasting Battery Life Battery lasts up to 8 years using Advanced Sampling TM and more than 4 years on a high-frequency fixed sampling rate (3x more samples than similar products).

Comprehensive and Customizable Parameters Capable of tracking up to 14 indoor air quality and environmental parameters.

Wireless Connectivity and Seamless Setup Sub-Ghz wireless communications capable of transmitting up to 2km outdoors and through multiple floors and walls indoors. Zero configuration is needed for the gateway, which supports both Ethernet and cellular connectivity.

Modular & Future-Proof Design Unique modular design allows for easy sensor replacement and expansion, ensuring long-term accuracy.

Certified and Secure RESET Grade B certified and listed in the Works with WELL catalog; Designed with enterprise-grade security, including regular third-party penetration testing to ensure data safety.



Kaiterra empowers workplace and real-estate leaders to deploy IAQ monitors at scale in both existing and new build projects. Wired indoor air quality monitors by Kaiterra, like the Sensedge and Sensedge Mini, are known for their lower installation costs in new builds, minimal environmental impact, and seamless integration with Building Management Systems (BMS). In contrast, the Sensedge Go as a wireless solution offers cost-effective installation in retrofit projects, flexible relocation options, and can stay off the existing corporate network, making it particularly suitable for existing buildings and spaces.

Kaiterra's air quality monitoring solutions have been adopted by companies around the world to create a healthy indoor environment, including Microsoft, Facebook, LinkedIn, JLL, and CBRE. Kaiterra’s devices can also be found in many of the world’s most iconic buildings, such as the Empire State Building and the Burj Khalifa.

About Kaiterra

Kaiterra provides a complete air quality monitoring and optimization solution for healthy buildings and workplaces. Leveraging our hardware, software, and a team of experienced professionals, Kaiterra helps workplace leaders and healthy building pioneers assess and improve their indoor air quality, with the end goal of providing a better workplace experience and healthier built environment.

For more information, visit https://kaiterra.com/