Mainz Biomed Announces Petra Smeltzer Starke to Join Company as Brand Ambassador

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the addition of Petra Smeltzer Starke as a Brand Ambassador for the Company. As Brand Ambassador she will help the Company in the development and dissemination of messaging focused on the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer.

“We are excited about Petra joining our team as Brand Ambassador. Her broad and deep experience will be invaluable to us as we bring our next generation colorectal cancer screening product to market, with the intention to launch a pivotal PMA trial by the end of 2025,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. Petra Smeltzer Starke commented, “I am proud and excited to work with Mainz Biomed as they push the envelope on the early detection of colorectal cancer and importantly the detection of pre-cancerous polyps.”

About Petra Smeltzer Starke

Petra Smeltzer Starke's phenomenal career started from studying international business, trade, and diplomacy at the Prague School of Economics while supporting herself as a model. Petra's passion for Fashion translates into her modeling successes notwithstanding, Starke finished both undergraduate and graduate degrees at the top of her class and moved to the United States to attend law school at Georgetown University.



Starke was first in her class in law school & practiced law at the international law firm of O'Melveny & Myers, LLP representing many political nominees and appointees during the Bush Administration. Starke was subsequently recruited for the Obama Presidential Transition and later the Obama White House where she served as General Counsel to the White House Council of Economic Advisors and Senior Advisor to the President. Starke has Counseled American Presidents, and global Diplomatic Leaders around the world, and established a phenomenal international network. Starke's expertise helped the Biden-Harris Transition Team - ethics and avoiding conflicts of interest.



Petra Smeltzer Starke served on Obama's transition team and later she served as General Counsel to the White House Council of Economic Advisors and Senior Advisor to President Obama.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

