Facial Injectable Market Set for 12.6% CAGR Growth, Projected to Hit USD 33.63 Billion by 2032 | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global facial injectable market size is predicted to grow from USD 11.60 billion in 2023 to USD 33.63 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest research report by Polaris Market Research.

Market Overview:

What is Facial Injectable?

A facial injectable is a gel resembling material injected into the skin to enhance the aspect of the face. They are utilized to streamline wrinkles and lines, curtail the aspect of scars and skin depressions, reinstate strayed proportion, improve the facial shape, and confront hollow areas beneath the eyes. They are normally injected in the areas covering the eyes, mouth, and nose. The process is normally executed on an outpatient premise with numbing medication and can consume an hour. Ramifications may involve gentle soreness, damage, and inflammation for up to a week.

The facial injectable market is witnessing substantial demand owing to its growing consciousness and acquiring of facial injectables amongst men pushed by social media and technological progressions. Further, escalating disposable income worldwide pushes the demand for the market propelled by surging bargains for cosmetic processes that are impacting the market growth in appealing and anti-aging formulations.

Facial Injectable Market Facts:

Report Attribute Details Market value in 2023 USD 11.60 billion Market value by 2032 USD 33.63 billion CAGR 12.6% from 2024-2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Important Takeaways from Report:

Various factors, including dermal fillers and neurotoxins such as Botox, improving facial attractiveness by decreasing wrinkles, appending magnitude, and reviving skin, are driving the market for facial injectables.

The market is primarily segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region.

North America dominated the market with the largest facial injectable market share.

Facial Injectable Market Critical Contenders:

Allergan Aesthetics (AbbVie)

BIOPLUS CO., LTD.

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

GALDERMA

Ipsen Pharma

Merz Pharma

Medytox

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Hyaluronic Acid Fillers Decrease Wrinkles: Hyaluronic acid fillers are favored for their secure, productive, skin-rounded attributes. HA decreases wrinkles and doubles by appending magnitude, mirroring their organic similarity and extensive usage in cosmetic processes. Further, HA injections are utilized to decrease wrinkles in the face and supplement soft tissues.

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Surgeries: The growing demand for cosmetic surgeries and minimally invasive or noninvasive processes is driving up the market. For instance, as per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2022, there were 26.2 million cosmetic and remodeling processes in the U.S., rendering a 19% escalation in cosmetic surgeries since 2019. Thus, growing significance on beautifying magnification and aging population density looking for facial resurgence alternatives supports the facial injectable market growth.

Escalating FDA Approval: The growing rate of FDA consent has notably generated the growth of the market. FDA consent improves consumer conviction in the security and productivity of contemporary products, causing escalated acquisition rates. Executive barricades are reducing, and the market is encountering a rise in inventive therapies that oblige varied consumer requirements, pushing the market growth.

Geographical Dominance in Facial Injectable Sector:

North America: The North America region dominated the facial injectable industry with the largest revenue share. The region's dominance in the market can be attributed to the growing aggregate of procedures being carried out covering the region. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), roughly 5.8 million nonsurgical processes and cures confront indications of aging and improve facial attributes, causing market growth.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the facial injectable market over the estimated period. This is due to augmenting aging population looking for cosmetic improvisations. Demographic movement causes escalated worries about aging and aspect, there is a growing approval of injectable cures such as botulinum toxin and dermal fillers.





Segmental Overview:

By Product Outlook:

Collagen & PMMA Microspheres

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

Poly-L-lactic Acid (PLLA)

Others

By Application Outlook:

Facial Line Correction

Lip Augmentation

Face Lift

Acne Scar Treatment

Lipoatrophy Treatment

Others

By End-Use Outlook:

MedSpa

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

By Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

