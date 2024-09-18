John P. Connors, Jr. Named Chair of the Northfield Bank Foundation

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northfield Bank Foundation announced today that John P. Connors, Jr. has been named Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Connors is an attorney admitted to practice in the State and Federal Courts in the States of New York and New Jersey and the District of Columbia, and has been a member of the Northfield Bank Foundation’s Board of Directors since 2008. Mr. Connors also serves as a director and former Lead Independent Director of Northfield Bank, trustee and board vice chair of Notre Dame Academy, member of the Georgetown University Alumni and Student Federal Credit Union and External Advisory Committee, and director and executive committee member of the Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden.

“John’s longstanding involvement in the community demonstrates his commitment to helping others and we are grateful for the leadership he will bring to the Foundation’s Board,” stated Steven M. Klein, Chief Executive Officer of the Northfield Bank Foundation. “I would also like to express the Board’s gratitude and appreciation to our outgoing Chair, Timothy C. Harrison, for his hard work and dedication to the mission of our Foundation.”

Timothy Harrison served as the Chair of the Northfield Bank Foundation Board of Directors for five years and will continue his service on the Board. During the five years under Mr. Harrison’s leadership, the Foundation issued approximately $4 million in grants to 260 organizations that positively impact communities throughout Staten Island, Brooklyn, and New Jersey.

About the Northfield Bank Foundation

The Northfield Bank Foundation was founded in 2007 and supports not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools, and other organizations operating in the communities in which Northfield Bank does business - specifically Staten Island, Brooklyn and Central New Jersey.

Since its inception, the Foundation has issued grants in excess of $11.4 million to support projects focused on education, health and human services, and youth programs.

Contact:

Diane Senerchia

Executive Director

(718)303-4265

DSenerchia@northfieldbankfoundation.org