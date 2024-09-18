Houston, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imubit Launches Optimizing Brain™ Solution: The Process Industry’s First Closed Loop AI Optimization Solution Powered by Reinforcement Learning

Houston, TX – [September 18, 2024] – Imubit, a global leader in closed loop artificial intelligence (AI) optimization, has launched its Optimizing Brain™ Solution and Industrial AI Platform . This is the first reinforcement learning powered AI process optimization technology recognized by ARC Advisory Group, the leading industry research firm, in their new category of Closed Loop AI Optimization (AIO).

Core to the Optimizing Brain™ Solution is its Foundation Process Model™ coupled with reinforcement learning. These capabilities take a data-first approach and transform complex industrial challenges safely into efficient processes. By improving margins, reducing emissions, and fostering the development of an AI-savvy workforce, Imubit enables plants to achieve operational excellence in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

Trusted by 7 of the 10 largest refiners in the US Imubit, has over 90 closed loop AI applications deployed in some of the world’s largest industrial processing plants, Imubit’s technology is delivering tangible results – boosting refinery margins by $0.30 to $0.50 per barrel and reducing natural gas consumption by up to 30% in rotary kiln operations.

Gil Cohen, CEO and Imubit co-founder, highlighted the transformative impact of their technology: “ChatGPT and other Foundation Models are reshaping industries with their broad applicability. At Imubit, we’ve harnessed this approach for process manufacturing with our Optimizing Brain Solution. It lets customers use data-driven models across operations, planning, and engineering, breaking down plant silos and enabling all technical staff to thrive in an AI-driven future.

“We see Imubit’s use of reinforcement learning for real-time process optimization as unique and a strong differentiator in the market,” said Peter Reynolds, Industry Analyst at ARC Advisory Group. “This approach prompted us at ARC to rethink how we categorize AI in process optimization and control. Imubit falls into a new category, distinct from traditional APC and optimization solutions, which we call Closed Loop AI Optimization, AIO.”

The Optimizing Brain™ solution was launched at Imubit’s Transcend AI Summit and Training event in Houston , which brought together some of the most forward-thinking leaders in the process industries. Operators like Marathon Petroleum Corporation, HF Sinclair, Citgo, and Oxbow Calcining shared how Imubit is helping them accelerate their digital transformation journey.

“Once your initial business case is solved, and you start seeing a lot of the excitement in the room around what's possible, that’s when you can really democratize AI. That’s when your operations team, P&E team, engineering team, IT team can explore all these other problems that you may not have even thought of and they’ll begin finding new ways to maximize value for the company using Imubit’s platform.” said Kyle Kuchta, Sr Director of Business Transformation, Delek US.

“The industrial sector is rapidly evolving,” added Cohen. “If you're not using AI to optimize your process operations, your competitors are.”

-ENDS-

High res image HERE

Photo Caption:

Customer panel at Imubit Transcend Houston event (from left to right):

Panellists: Kyle Kuchta, Sr Director of Business Transformation, Delek US; Joe Boyce, Process Controls Technologist, Marathon Petroleum Corporation LP; Kris Kissel-Weir, VP Manufacturing Systems & Data Analytics, Oxbow and Moderator: Peter Reynolds, Analyst for Industrial Manufacturing, ARC Advisory Group.

About Imubit:

Imubit is a pioneering leader in Closed Loop AI Optimization (AIO), transcending industrial process performance through the integration of its Foundation Process Model™ with advanced reinforcement learning. Our Optimizing Brain™ Solution simplifies complex operations, boosting margins, reducing emissions, and democratizing AI for engineering teams. Trusted by 7 of the top 10 U.S. refiners and proven in over 90 applications, Imubit is accelerating workforce and digital transformation. Discover how Imubit can help you achieve operational excellence at www.imubit.com .



