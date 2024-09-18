Orangekloud SaaS Solutions to be Distributed in South Africa via MOU Signed with JPJ Medical

Singapore, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) (“Orangekloud” or “the Company”), a Singapore-based technology company offering the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform for the development of mobile applications and SaaS subscription-based ISV Solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with JPJ Medical (Pty) Ltd, a leading distributor of technology solutions within the medical and pharma sectors in South Africa, to form a strategic partnership whereby JPJ will distribute Orangekloud’s SaaS Solutions as a white-labeled OEM solution to the South African healthcare industry.

The Orangekloud OEM solution is designed to enable businesses and organizations to automate and streamline their mobile digital processes and create paperless digital solutions. According to the MOU, Orangekloud will provide JPJ with the necessary training, support, and resources to enable JPJ to effectively promote and sell the ORKT OEM solution.

JPJ, with its network partners, will deploy the Orangekloud OEM solution to healthcare organizations in South Africa and ensure the solution meets specific healthcare requirements and is effectively implemented. As a result of the partnership, Orangekloud is expected to gain significantly expanded reach and market penetration within the South African healthcare sector.

“We are optimistic about the potential of this agreement with JPJ,” said OrangeKloud CEO, Alex Goh. “Once finalized as a full partnership, we believe it will allow us to capitalize on the South Africa healthcare industry's growing demand for digital transformation, and solidify Orangekloud's position as a leading provider of SaaS Solutions in that highly lucrative market.”

Mr. Goh said he expected the partnership to be finalized within the next few weeks or sooner.

About Orangekloud Technology Inc.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ORKT) is a Singapore-based technology company which offers the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. The eMOBIQ® suite of mobile applications designed to digitalize and streamline business processes in operations includes warehousing, sales ordering, delivery, and manufacturing. eMOBIQ® customers come from various industries, including food manufacturing and food service, precision engineering, construction, retail, energy, and warehouse management.

About the JVJ Medical Pvt Ltd

The company began operations in 2017 and their primary objective was to provide Solution based Distribution options for the Healthcare Industry in South Africa.

A culmination of 3 decades of management experience helped identify the necessary solution gaps within the Healthcare Industry in South Africa which ultimately formed the basis of building a Management Service Consultancy and Solution based Distribution within this Vertical Industry.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and OrangeKloud Technology Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. Investor Relations Contact:

1 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #04-27/28 & 34 Aposh Building Bizhub

Singapore 768160

(+65) 6317 2050

Email: ir@orangekloud.com