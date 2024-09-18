Global Oleic Acid Market Poised for Significant Growth: USD 1,126.3 Million by 2034, with a 5.8% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, the oleic acid market is estimated to be valued at USD 638.5 million. Projections for the next decade suggest a steady expansion, reaching USD 1,126.3 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.



Oleic acid, a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, is a key ingredient in several industrial applications. It is naturally found in various animal and plant sources, including olive oil, avocado oil, and certain nuts and seeds. This fatty acid is highly valued for its stability and functionality, making it a critical component in a range of products from personal care items to food preservatives.

The Oleic Acid Market serves industries such as:

Cosmetics and Personal Care : Oleic acid is widely used in moisturizers, creams, and other skincare products due to its ability to enhance skin permeability, allowing better absorption of active ingredients.

: Oleic acid is widely used in moisturizers, creams, and other skincare products due to its ability to enhance skin permeability, allowing better absorption of active ingredients. Pharmaceuticals : In pharmaceuticals, oleic acid is often used as an emulsifier or a solvent in the preparation of drug formulations, increasing its demand in the healthcare sector.

: In pharmaceuticals, oleic acid is often used as an emulsifier or a solvent in the preparation of drug formulations, increasing its demand in the healthcare sector. Food Industry: Its role as a healthy fat substitute and preservative in processed foods has further accelerated the demand in this sector.



The growing emphasis on sustainability and the use of naturally sourced ingredients has contributed to the rise in oleic acid's popularity. This trend is expected to persist as consumers and industries alike prioritize organic and eco-friendly alternatives, solidifying oleic acid’s role in future market dynamics.

Market Growth Projections

This anticipated growth is largely attributed to rising consumer awareness regarding natural and organic ingredients in personal care and food products, as well as the increasing need for efficient and sustainable industrial solutions. With more companies striving to meet consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives, oleic acid is emerging as a preferred choice in multiple sectors.

"The steady growth of the Oleic Acid Market, driven by increasing demand for natural ingredients across cosmetics, food, and pharmaceutical industries, highlights its critical role in the shift towards sustainable and health-conscious consumer products," - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Prominent Drivers of the Oleic Acid Market

Several factors are contributing to the steady expansion of the oleic acid market:

Increased Demand in the Cosmetics Industry: As consumers lean towards natural beauty and personal care products, the demand for oleic acid, which is a key ingredient in moisturizers, cleansers, and other skincare products, has surged. Oleic acid’s ability to enhance skin permeability and act as a natural emulsifier makes it an essential ingredient in modern formulations. Rising Health Awareness: In the food industry, oleic acid’s role as a healthy fat substitute in cooking oils, margarine, and baked goods has significantly increased its demand. As consumers focus more on health-conscious choices, the market for oleic acid-based food products continues to rise. Growing Applications in Pharmaceuticals: Oleic acid is also used as an excipient in drug delivery systems due to its emulsifying properties. With the pharmaceutical sector expanding globally, oleic acid is expected to see increased utilization. Shift Toward Sustainable Practices: Oleic acid is considered an environmentally friendly alternative to synthetic chemicals. With industries increasingly shifting toward sustainable manufacturing processes and eco-friendly raw materials, the oleic acid market is expected to benefit from this trend.

Leading Oleic Acid Brands

Emery Oleochemicals

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Eastman Chemical Company

Kao Corporation

Wilmar International Limited

Obetech Pacific

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Oleon NV

Croda International Plc

PMC Biogenix, Inc.

Acme-Hardesty Co

Berg+Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

Acme Synthetic Chemicals

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

IOL Oleochemicals

Godrej Industries Limited

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI)

Adani Wilmar Ltd



Challenges Faced by the Oleic Acid Market

Despite its promising growth trajectory, the oleic acid market faces several challenges:

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: The production of oleic acid is dependent on raw materials such as olive oil, palm oil, and sunflower oil. Fluctuations in the prices of these oils due to geopolitical issues, climatic conditions, or supply chain disruptions could impact the cost structure of oleic acid manufacturers. Competition from Alternatives: While oleic acid enjoys widespread usage, there are alternative fatty acids and emulsifying agents available in the market. Competing products, such as linoleic acid and stearic acid, could pose challenges in terms of market share and pricing. Environmental Concerns Related to Palm Oil: A significant portion of oleic acid is derived from palm oil, which has been under scrutiny for its environmental impact, particularly deforestation. Stricter regulations and shifting consumer preferences toward more sustainably sourced ingredients could affect the production processes and raw material sourcing for oleic acid manufacturers.







Oleic Acid Market Regional Analysis

The oleic acid market has witnessed significant growth across various regions, driven by the diverse industrial applications and evolving consumer preferences:

North America : The market in North America is primarily driven by the cosmetics and personal care sector. With increasing demand for organic and natural ingredients, oleic acid is finding extensive use in skin care and hair care formulations. The food and pharmaceutical industries in the USA and Canada also contribute to market growth.

: The market in North America is primarily driven by the cosmetics and personal care sector. With increasing demand for organic and natural ingredients, oleic acid is finding extensive use in skin care and hair care formulations. The food and pharmaceutical industries in the USA and Canada also contribute to market growth. Europe : In Europe, oleic acid is widely used in the pharmaceutical and food industries, with the region’s strong focus on sustainability fueling the demand for natural and eco-friendly products. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are leading consumers of oleic acid for industrial applications.

: In Europe, oleic acid is widely used in the pharmaceutical and food industries, with the region’s strong focus on sustainability fueling the demand for natural and eco-friendly products. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are leading consumers of oleic acid for industrial applications. Asia-Pacific : Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for oleic acid, driven by rapid industrialization and the expanding food and cosmetics industries in countries like China, India, and Japan. The rising disposable income and growing awareness of health and wellness products are key factors in this region’s growth.

: Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for oleic acid, driven by rapid industrialization and the expanding food and cosmetics industries in countries like China, India, and Japan. The rising disposable income and growing awareness of health and wellness products are key factors in this region’s growth. Latin America & Middle East: These regions are also showing steady growth in the oleic acid market, primarily due to increasing consumption in the cosmetics and food sectors.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

The study includes various sources of oleic acid, such as plant-based and animal-based sources.

By Grade:

The study categorizes grades into food grade, pharmaceutical grade, and technical grade. The food grade segment includes applications in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care. The pharmaceutical grade segment encompasses Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics & Personal Care. The technical grade segment covers Chemical Intermediates, Textiles & Leather, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, and other applications.

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

The global acid-proof lining market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 12,313.08 million in 2033 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period.

The global oxalic acid market share is projected to attain a valuation of USD 960 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1550 million by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Sales of acid chlorides are projected to rise at 4.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling a market valuation of USD 3,903 Million by the end of 2032.

As per Future Market Insights, the acid dyes market demand is anticipated to attain a value pool of USD 1.5 billion by 2023-end.

The production of lubricant market is valued at USD 174.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 271.68 billion by 2034, exhibiting a modest CAGR of 4.50% over the forecast period.

The global acidity regulator market demand is projected to attain a valuation of USD 7.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2033, expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The global acid-proof lining market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 12,313.08 million in 2033 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period.

The global demand for amino acids market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 27.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 63.4 billion by 2033.

The dimer acid-based (DAB) polyamide resin market growth is expected to gain from USD 2,814.3 million in 2024 to USD 5,550 million by 2034.

The global corrosion protective coating and acid proof lining market size is predicted to attain USD 83,434.92 million by 2033.

About the Chemical & Material Division at Future Market Insights

The chemical & material team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube