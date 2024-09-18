Rapid7 Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SIEM for Enterprise

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM for Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51541324; September 2024). This follows the company also being positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM for SMB 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52038824; September 2024) earlier this month.



“We believe being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide SIEM for both Enterprise and SMB is a testament to the power of Rapid7 InsightIDR as well as our mission to give organizations of any size command of their attack surface,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer, Rapid7. “With InsightIDR, customers can confidently anticipate, pinpoint, and act to stop threats at the first signs of an attack.”

InsightIDR, Rapid7's next-generation SIEM (security information and event monitoring) solution, is purpose-built for modern threat detection and incident response (TDIR) and provides a robust library of detections spanning multiple attack vectors, AI-charged behavioral detections, known attacker indicators, and emergent threat coverage.

Enterprise security teams defending modern environments rely on SIEM to synthesize and correlate diverse data sets and alerts, unify threat intelligence, and deliver high efficacy detections that keep them ahead of adversaries in a dynamic threat landscape.

Enterprise organizations have unique requirements when evaluating SIEM capabilities, including up-to-date detections, embedded threat intelligence, and rapid, seamless TDIR support to augment internal teams. However, these requirements can consume teams with non-security work that distracts from actual TDIR.

Rapid7’s InsightIDR optimizes the analyst experience and reduces churn and burnout that can create a drag on security teams. Other benefits of InsightIDR include:

Scales with business growth: InsightIDR's cloud-native foundation and SaaS delivery enables security teams to scale defenses with their growing attack surfaces and bring together diverse telemetry to form relevant and actionable insights.

InsightIDR's cloud-native foundation and SaaS delivery enables security teams to scale defenses with their growing attack surfaces and bring together diverse telemetry to form relevant and actionable insights. Augments detections engineering: A vetted detections library delivers coverage across all phases of MITRE ATT&CK to ensure teams are ready for both headline-making, unknown threats and known-adversary TTPs.

A vetted detections library delivers coverage across all phases of MITRE ATT&CK to ensure teams are ready for both headline-making, unknown threats and known-adversary TTPs. Extinguishes threats before impact: Highly correlated investigation timelines, integrated access to the Velociraptor DFIR framework, and embedded SOAR enable teams to quickly assess alerts, understand full blast radius, and take action.

Highly correlated investigation timelines, integrated access to the Velociraptor DFIR framework, and embedded SOAR enable teams to quickly assess alerts, understand full blast radius, and take action. Extends seamlessly with MDR: Because InsightIDR is the same technology leveraged in the field by Rapid7's expert MDR SOC team, InsightIDR customers can quickly extend their team with Rapid7 MDR to tap into greater specialization, veteran experience, and 24/7 TDIR coverage.

Get a complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM for Enterprise 2024 here: https://www.rapid7.com/info/idc-marketscape-worldwide-siem-for-enterprise-2024-vendor-leader/ . A free trial of InsightIDR is also available by visiting https://www.rapid7.com/products/insightidr/try/ .

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Media Relations

Stacey Holleran

Sr. Manager, Global Communications

press@rapid7.com

(857) 216-7804

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Elizabeth Chwalk

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277