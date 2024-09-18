Augmenta and ENG Join Forces To Introduce AI-Powered Design Modeling Capabilities to the Construction Industry

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmenta , the leading AI platform for the built environment, today announced a partnership with ENG , a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM), to provide automated electrical design modeling solutions for the construction industry. The collaboration represents a significant leap forward offering unparalleled accuracy, efficiency and innovation. As part of today’s partnership, Augmenta is announcing the commercial availability of the first-ever AI design solution that enables design automation for electrical subcontractors.



To date, the construction industry has been notoriously behind the innovation curve. Despite being an over $13 trillion market , it suffers from some of the lowest productivity gains across industrial categories, high risk, and increasingly tight margins. Most of these challenges are the result of design and coordination errors. 20% of a construction professional’s time and 6% of building costs are wasted fixing errors from the initial design and planning phase. Today’s industry professionals seek digital tools to better support them from design through construction.

The new partnership between Augmenta and ENG meets these needs by combining Augmenta’s innovative AI technology and ENG’s BIM expertise in a co-branded solution for subcontractors. Augmenta has developed a proprietary cloud-native design platform that automates the creation of sustainable building models that account for the complex and diverse requirements of stakeholders. Paired with ENG’s world-class experience in electrical modeling, joint customers will benefit from superior building models with less risk and more accurate project outcomes.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between the intent of what a building should represent and its actual physical realization,” said Augmenta co–founder and CEO, Francesco Iorio. “This partnership was established to reshape what’s possible and change the way contractors, engineers, and architects approach design. By leveraging ENG’s vast industry experience and global client base, we will continue to refine and scale our AI solutions across mechanical, electrical, plumbing and structural (MEP/S) domains, on our path towards full building design automation.”

The Augmenta AI platform creates a new era of innovation in construction by automating sustainable building design to create greater efficiencies and cost savings at scale.

Current design processes can be complex and are completed manually with no automation. This negatively impacts the climate because up to 30% of new building materials are wasted as a result of mis-ordering, errors and rework. Augmenta is working towards a future where buildings are always designed to be energy efficient, use sustainable materials, are safer and faster to build, and contribute less waste to landfills. The company’s approach will help the industry scale efficiently to meet ever-growing demand for new construction and ensure success before ever breaking ground.

“At ENG we envision a future where AI will revolutionize BIM, reducing modeling time, minimizing errors, and maximizing value added to clients,” said Axel Krüger, CEO, ENG. “We’re thrilled to bring Augmenta’s state-of-the-art technology to our clients so they can continue to create the world around us efficiently and sustainably.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit www.augmenta.ai/ and www.engbim.com . The companies will also be present at NECA Sept. 28 - Oct. 1 in San Diego, Calif. Augmenta will be at booth #1554 and ENG will be at booth #1220.

About Augmenta

Augmenta provides AI software for the construction industry that automates the sustainable design of buildings to deliver greater efficiencies and cost savings at scale. The Augmenta Construction Platform provides design services firms and subcontractors with an automated, cloud-native AI solution for the design of electrical systems. The company’s future roadmap includes delivering a new generation of design tools that fully automate the design of MEP/S systems. Founded by pioneers of Generative Design at Autodesk, Augmenta is based in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit www.augmenta.ai/ .

About ENG

Founded in 2007, ENG is a BIM company that specializes in hands-on production BIM services. Its main BIM services by volume are MEP Modeling for Coordination & Prefabrication, VDC/BIM Management, Laser Scanning and Scan to BIM. With more than 500 people, ENG is the largest and most experienced BIM services provider in the United States. ENG's goal is to help contractors design and build more efficiently by working closely with the shop and the field. For further information, please contact eng@engbim.com or visit us on www.engbim.com .