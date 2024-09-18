Baffle Honored with Global Cloud Computing Stratus Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle , the easiest way to protect sensitive data, today announced it has been recognized with a prestigious 2024 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing . This esteemed award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, highlights organizations that are pioneering innovative solutions leveraging cloud technologies to drive industry advancements.



This has been a milestone year for Baffle both for product development and corporate momentum. New product advancements include the ability to secure data as it moves through the cloud for GenAI, enterprise-grade data for PostgreSQL on Amazon RDS and Aurora , and data security for multi-tenant applications on AWS . Corporate milestones include achieving SOC 2® type II compliance as well as AWS security competency status. Additionally, Baffle was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the pacific region’s fastest-growing private companies.

“We are honored to be recognized for excellence in cloud security services. As the volume of data housed by enterprise customers continues, so does the risk for data breaches. It is imperative that organizations look at their data practices and take the necessary steps to protect that data,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle. “This recognition not only validates our product but the need for data security solutions that minimize the impact of data breaches and eliminate the impact by making the data inaccessible by hackers as the momentum of Gen AI adoption accelerates.”

Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Business Intelligence Group, added, “Baffle's dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud technology is truly commendable. Their innovative approach and exceptional contributions to the industry make them a worthy recipient of the Stratus Award.”

“I am incredibly proud of the Baffle team for their tireless efforts and dedication to excellence,” Ameesh Divatia continued. “This award is a testament to our collective passion for driving positive change through technology.”

Baffle is the easiest way to protect regulated data in the cloud, whether it is at rest, in use, or in transit. Baffle delivers an enterprise-class data security platform that secures data stores for applications and GenAI with “no code” changes. The solution supports masking, tokenization, and encryption with role-based access control at the logical database, column-, row-, or field level.

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores that feed analytics, applications, and AI. Baffle’s no-code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data without application changes or impacting the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

