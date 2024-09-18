Netstock Grows Acumatica Partnership with Expanded Marketplace Offering

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock , a leading provider of predictive supply chain planning software for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the expansion of its partnership with Acumatica , an industry-leading business solutions provider. Entering its second year of obtaining Technical Validation by Acumatica, Netstock and Acumatica’s expanded partnership includes Netstock's Integrated Business Planning solution, Predictor IBP, now being live on the Acumatica Marketplace . Today, it’s accessible to Acumatica’s customer base of over 10,000 SMBs.



Netstock provides Acumatica customers with the inventory management insights needed to compete in the modern manufacturing and inventory distribution markets. The addition of Netstock’s Predictor IBP in the Acumatica Marketplace gives customers access to advanced demand planning, streamlined enterprise coordination through Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP), and optimized inventory and capacity planning.

“Adding Netstock Predictor IBP to the Acumatica Marketplace marks a new beginning for the longstanding partnership between our two companies,” said Don Martin, Netstock’s Senior Vice President of Partnerships. “This partnership allows Netstock to extend our reach and deliver seamless, integrated demand and supply planning solutions that empower SMBs to optimize their operations like never before. The IBP solution brings capabilities to the Technical Validation program not offered by any other vendor within it. Being part of Acumatica’s ecosystem reflects our commitment to collaboration in driving supply chain excellence for all.”

Implementing robust inventory management solutions is crucial to navigating supply chain disruptions and challenges. Netstock’s advanced supply chain solutions help optimize Acumatica ERP data, creating prescriptive recommendations to make smart supply-chain planning decisions for businesses. One customer adopting Netstock and Acumatica’s technology was able to reduce excess inventory from $2.7 million to $1.4 million in under two years, while maintaining high customer service levels.

“With a shared commitment to providing SMBs with planning software necessary to optimize operations, our partnership with Netstock is an important step forward to ensuring our customers can navigate all challenges in today’s supply chain,” said Louisa Gooding, Acumatica Senior Business Development Manager. “The addition of Netstock’s IBP solution reflects our commitment to offering customers the most comprehensive and cutting-edge technologies, enabling them to unlock greater value and efficiency across their operations.”

