UDF IV Mails Letter to Shareholders Questioning NexPoint’s Dubious Intentions

Urges Shareholders to Consider NexPoint’s Track Record of Destroying Value for UDF IV Shareholders

Visit UDFforShareholders.com for More Information on How to Protect Your Investment

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV” or the “Trust”) mailed a letter to shareholders questioning the intentions of NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of NexPoint Diversified Residential Trust (NXDT), and its affiliates (collectively, “NexPoint”) as it continues to run an ongoing, self-interested campaign to elect a dissident slate of director nominees at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The letter outlines the key questions that shareholders should consider regarding NexPoint and its campaign, including:

NexPoint has made claims regarding their work to protect UDF IV shareholders, but what have they really done? Has NexPoint presented a viable plan to enhance shareholder value? What is NexPoint’s motive in nominating trustee candidates? What is NexPoint after? Are NexPoint’s leaders’ credible? Should I believe their statements regarding their intentions? How has NexPoint managed its own fund?



Shareholders are encouraged to read the full letter addressing these key questions before casting a vote.

The letter to shareholders and other important information regarding the Trust’s ongoing commitment to value creation and track record of delivering shareholder returns, including UDF IV’s proxy materials, can be found at UDFforShareholders.com. The Trust urges shareholders to support the Board that is enhancing the value of their investment by voting on the WHITE proxy card “FOR” the Board’s nominees - Steven J. Finkle, Lawrence S. Jones, J. Heath Malone and Phillip K. Marshall. The UDF IV shareholders should discard any green or other color proxy card sent by NexPoint.

If you have any questions or require any assistance with respect to voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitor:

INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED

Shareholders may call:

1 (877) 750-9496 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada)

+1 (412) 232-3651 (from other countries)

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF IV was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF IV can be found on its website at www.udfiv.com. UDF IV may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things: UDF IV’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the work of UDF IV’s Board of Trustees and management team to promote shareholders’ interests and deliver significant returns. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or future events. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” or other similar words. Readers should be aware that there are various factors, many of which are beyond UDF IV’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this release including, among others, changes in general economic conditions in the real estate market and the credit market and changes in interest rates. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and UDF IV undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

1-800-859-9338

investorrelations@umth.com

Media Contact:

Mahmoud Siddig / Lucas Pers / Dylan O’Keefe

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 895-8668