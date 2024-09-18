SupplyCopia Unveils Groundbreaking AI Solutions at AHRMM24

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCopia is thrilled to announce its participation at the AHRMM24 Conference, where it will showcase its latest advancements in healthcare supply chain optimization through AI and machine learning (ML). Attendees are invited to explore how SupplyCopia is pushing the boundaries of Cost, Quality, and Outcomes (CQO) initiatives with innovative technology designed specifically for health systems.

On Monday, September 23, from 1:15-2:15 PM ET, SupplyCopia will co-host a compelling session titled “Driving Change in Today’s Health Care Supply Chain: How AI Can Optimize CQO.” This dynamic presentation will feature Dr. Jimmy Chung, Chief Medical Officer, and Katherine Hazelwood, Director of Clinical Transformation from Advantus Health Partners, with Ashok Muttin, CEO & Founder, SupplyCopia.

This session will examine how AI is overcoming long-standing obstacles—such as data, technology integration, cross-functional collaboration, and standardization—to create a new roadmap for CQO that drives measurable business and patient outcomes. “Attendees will gain insight into how emerging AI-based technologies can address these legacy challenges,” said Ashok Muttin, CEO & Founder, SupplyCopia. “Our approach combines the power of AI with human ingenuity and best practices to deliver real-world CQO improvements for healthcare systems.”

"I'm excited to join AHRMM attendees in this brand-new session discussing the progress of the past year and what's coming next,” said Katherine Hazelwood, director of clinical transformation, Advantus Health Partners. “We’ll highlight how our Cost, Quality and Outcomes tool meets the diverse needs of the entire healthcare team, from clinicians to supply chain professionals. By integrating data and cutting-edge technology, we’re improving cost management, enhancing care quality, and driving better patient outcomes. I hope everyone attending AHRMM can join us to explore how AI and new tools are transforming care delivery and setting new standards in healthcare.”

In addition to the session, SupplyCopia is debuting its newest solution, Ask The BEE, an AI-powered smart agent engineered to enhance a wide range of health system initiatives, from CQO and reimbursement to spend and contract management initiatives. Visitors to booth 901 can experience a live demo of Ask The BEE and see firsthand how it delivers actionable insights using a hospital’s own data in just seconds.

Join SupplyCopia at AHRMM24 from September 22-25 to learn more about how AI is reshaping the future of healthcare supply chains. Don’t miss the opportunity to discover how these innovations can help your organization improve CQO initiatives and achieve better alignment across supply chain, clinical, and finance teams.

For more information, visit booth 901 during AHRMM or visit www.supplycopia.com .

About SupplyCopia: SupplyCopia is a leader in AI-driven healthcare supply chain transformation, providing leading-edge tools to improve health system performance. Through innovative technology and deep industry expertise, SupplyCopia helps health systems achieve better operational efficiency and financial performance. Learn more at www.supplycopia.com.