Mullen Subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, Announces Pricing for the 2025 B4 Commercial Electric Truck

BREA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”), has released pricing for the 2025 Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab with a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (“MSRP”) of $158,758.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 158-kwh battery pack and components to offer impressive capability and safety in the commercial market. The company commenced serial production of the B4 this week (Sept. 16, 2024) and will begin delivering vehicles to customers in October 2024. The all-electric Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is now available for order . The Bollinger B4 will be available via Bollinger’s national dealer network.

The 2025 B4 will be eligible for combined federal and state incentives that could be in excess of $100,000. The base B4 can be enhanced with dealer accessories and several factory options, including an e-PTO unit (which will be available in January) to meet a fleet’s specific needs.

“Our team has listened to our customers and created a world-class electric truck to fill an important segment of the Class 4 commercial fleet market,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors. “We feel that we are bringing a versatile and valuable truck to market at a competitive price point. When combined with the variety of incentives available to potential customers, we believe the B4 makes the fleet transition to electric a no-brainer.”

Earlier this year, Bollinger Motors received IRS approval as a qualified manufacturer for clean vehicle credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (“IRA”). This designation enables the Bollinger B4 chassis cab to qualify for the IRA’s new credit for qualified commercial clean vehicles , providing eligible purchasers a tax credit of up to $40,000 per vehicle. In addition, Bollinger Motors was recently CARB certified , providing the pathway to California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (“HVIP”). When combined with the B4’s $40,000 IRS rebate, HVIP can offer a rebate of up to $60,000, adding up to $100,000 in combined total savings. Additional available state and local incentives could push the total above $100,000.

The MSRP announcement follows a series of recent news including the start of serial production of the B4; a 145 vehicle sale to Momentum Group, a 70 vehicle sale to Doering Fleet Management, a 50 vehicle sale to EnviroCharge; dealer and service center agreements from Affinity Truck Center, TEC Equipment, Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Automotive Group; providing full warranty coverage of the B4 chassis cab; receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency; Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply battery packs; and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The CARB-issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, provides up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

