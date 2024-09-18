EllisDon and Progressive Education Partners Celebrate Groundbreaking on Prince George's County Blueprint Schools Project

Mississauga, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation is pleased to announce, as a member of the Progressive Education Partners team, groundbreaking at Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS). This is a key construction milestone for a project that will provide eight new school facilities to the state of Maryland.

Prince George’s County Public Schools has 22,000 employees and serves more than 130,000 students. In 2019, Prince George’s County Public Schools initiated the multi-phase Blueprint Schools project to upgrade its facilities. As part of Phase II, this project will construct eight new school facilities in three separate bundles, with completion dates spanning summers 2026 through 2028. Schools were selected for Phase II based on the current condition of an existing school, or because of population growth in the community.

Upon groundbreaking at the Margaret Brent Elementary School site in New Carrollton, Joey Comeau, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, Capital, EllisDon, said: “EllisDon has delivered dozens of public infrastructure assets over the last twenty years, covering every sector. It’s always a special privilege for us to contribute to a community’s education facilities.”

In addition to the equity investment from its Capital division, EllisDon’s scope of work includes EllisDon Facilities Services as the lead service provider for the 30-year operations, maintenance, and rehabilitation contract for the eight schools.

As the ceremonial shovels hit soil, Colin Flock, Senior Vice President, Facilities Services, EllisDon, was looking to the future: “As we continue to expand our reach in the United States with another Progressive P3, we are committed to the maintenance and operation of these safe, advanced new learning environments for generations of students.”

The Progressive Education Partners team includes MCN Build, Perkins Eastman, Pheonix Infrastructure, US Facilities, RSC Electrical and Mechanical Contractors, and Plenary Americas. “Thanks to the collaboration between the Plenary Americas team and our partners at EllisDon Capital and Phoenix Infrastructure, we have brought forward an innovative financing structure for this project that was nearly five times oversubscribed by prospective bond investors,” said Jeff Barr, Vice President, Project Structuring & Investment, with Plenary Americas. “We look forward to working together to deliver these essential new school facilities in Prince George’s County.”

