SetupHero Relocated More than 200 High-Net-Worth Clients to Dubai with Its 6-Weeks Completely Done-For-You Program

SetupHero has helped relocate nearly 200 high-net-worth clients in Dubai, helping them save taxes and achieve their financial goals. This is courtesy of the company's 6-Weeks Completely Done-For-You Program, where business immigrants worldwide achieved zero-tax residency in the city.





SetupHero, based in Dubai, assists clients from countries such as Australia, the U.K., Canada, and most of Europe. "Our mission is to provide a hassle-free, comprehensive service that addresses every aspect of business relocation and tax optimization," says Shiraz Waheed, founder and CEO of SetupHero.com.

The 6-Weeks Completely Done-For-You Program streamlines the entire process, from initial tax consultation in the client's home country to complete relocation and business setup in Dubai.

The program begins with an initial tax consultation, which provides a detailed assessment of the client's current tax situation and plans an efficient exit strategy from their home country. As part of the package, assistance is provided to establish a business entity in Dubai, ensuring all necessary legal and regulatory compliance requirements are met.

SetupHero's best-selling service is its all-inclusive package, which covers everything needed to relocate and settle in Dubai. It simplifies the home country tax exit process and provides a one-stop shop service for managing all aspects of the move. It also completes all necessary immigration in UAEprocedures within one week, compared to the three to four weeks it might take others.

"Our commitment to transparency means that once we provide a quotation, it is final, and we cover any additional costs," Waheed adds. "We focus on attracting high-quality clients who value our comprehensive and premium approach." - Alex, a client from Spain, expresses his gratitude for the service: "I reached out to Shiraz just a month and a half ago, and now I'm in Dubai in a beautiful apartment. I'm actually a resident here, and I have a company. I couldn't have asked for a better service."

Another of the 200 high-net-worth clients is Olaf, from Sweden. He says, "Now that I have my Dubai company, I can easily access and use Dubai banking to transfer funds from my European clients into Dubai and have my personal income completely tax-free. I don't have to worry about income tax or payments anymore."

SetupHero aims to expand its services to other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, addressing the specific regulatory environments of each market. The company's long-term goal is to serve a growing number of high-income entrepreneurs, maintaining its boutique consultancy experience while scaling its operations.

With these plans, SetupHero's services will become more accessible worldwide, expanding the reach and impact that Waheed and his team have already achieved for hundreds of clients in Dubai.

