Embedded Displays Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $30.6 Billion by 2030 - Rising Adoption of IoT Devices and Growth in Automotive Infotainment Systems Drives Demand

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Displays - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Embedded Displays was estimated at US$21.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$30.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







As the demand for smarter, more connected devices grows, embedded displays are becoming a crucial component in delivering the enhanced visual and interactive experiences that consumers and professionals expect. By providing instant access to critical information and controls, embedded displays are playing a key role in the evolution of technology, making it more accessible, responsive, and integrated into daily life.

What Trends Are Driving Growth in the Embedded Displays Market?



Several trends are driving growth in the embedded displays market, including the increasing demand for smart and connected devices, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the push for more advanced human-machine interfaces (HMIs). As consumers and industries alike seek smarter, more connected devices, the need for embedded displays that can provide real-time data, control, and interaction is growing. The proliferation of IoT devices, which rely on embedded displays for monitoring and control, is a significant driver of this trend, particularly in smart homes, industrial automation, and healthcare.

The automotive industry is another key area of growth, as vehicles become increasingly equipped with advanced infotainment systems, digital dashboards, and driver assistance features that rely on embedded displays. Additionally, the push for more sophisticated HMIs is leading to the development of displays with enhanced interactivity, such as touchscreens with haptic feedback and gesture recognition, which offer more intuitive and responsive user experiences.

The demand for energy-efficient and durable displays, particularly in portable and industrial applications, is also contributing to market growth. These trends underscore the expanding role of embedded displays in modern technology, as they become integral to the development of next-generation devices and systems that are smarter, more connected, and more user-friendly.

What Innovations Are Enhancing the Functionality of Embedded Displays?



Innovations in embedded display technology are enhancing functionality through advancements in display quality, touch interfaces, and connectivity. One of the most significant developments is the improvement in display resolution and color accuracy, with technologies like OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) and AMOLED (Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode) offering vibrant, high-contrast visuals that are easily readable in various lighting conditions. These advancements are particularly important in industries like automotive and healthcare, where clarity and precision are critical.

Another key innovation is the integration of advanced touch interfaces, including multi-touch and haptic feedback, which provide more interactive and intuitive user experiences. These interfaces allow users to interact with devices more naturally, making complex operations simpler and more efficient. Connectivity enhancements, such as the integration of wireless communication protocols like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, enable embedded displays to connect seamlessly with other devices and systems, facilitating real-time data exchange and remote monitoring.

Additionally, the development of energy-efficient displays, including low-power LCDs and e-paper, is extending battery life in portable devices and reducing energy consumption in industrial applications. These innovations are making embedded displays more versatile, responsive, and energy-efficient, expanding their use across a wide range of applications and industries.



How Do Embedded Displays Impact Product Design and User Experience?



Embedded displays have a significant impact on product design and user experience by enabling more streamlined, intuitive, and interactive interfaces that enhance the functionality and appeal of devices. From a design perspective, the integration of embedded displays allows manufacturers to create more compact and aesthetically pleasing products, as they eliminate the need for external monitors or control panels. This integration is particularly valuable in consumer electronics, automotive interiors, and medical devices, where space is often at a premium.

The presence of an embedded display within a device simplifies the user interface, allowing for more direct interaction and reducing the need for additional buttons or controls. For users, this translates into a more seamless and efficient experience, where information and controls are presented in a clear and accessible manner. In the automotive industry, for example, embedded displays provide drivers with real-time navigation, vehicle diagnostics, and entertainment options, all within easy reach, enhancing both safety and convenience. In industrial settings, embedded displays improve operational efficiency by providing operators with real-time data and control options directly on machinery. By enhancing both product design and user experience, embedded displays are helping to create more functional, user-friendly, and visually appealing devices across various sectors.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Automotive Application segment, which is expected to reach US$8.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The Construction Equipment Application segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $5.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $4.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amulet Technologies, Anders Electronics plc, Apption, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Embedded Displays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of IoT Devices Spurs Innovations in Embedded Display Applications

Growth in Automotive Infotainment Systems Drives Market for Advanced Displays

Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices Bolsters Developments in Small-Form Factor Displays

Advances in Touchscreen Technology Enhance User Interfaces in Embedded Systems

Increasing Role of Embedded Displays in Medical Device Innovations

Global Expansion of Smart Home Devices Fuels Demand for Embedded Displays

Technological Synergies Between Augmented Reality and Display Technologies

Development of Embedded Displays for Industrial Applications and Automation

Consumer Preferences Shifting Toward Interactive and Multimedia Display Experiences

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 42 Featured)

Amulet Technologies

Anders Electronics plc

Apption

ARM Holdings PLC

Avnet, Inc.

Data Modul AG

DFI America LLC

Flairmicro

Glimm Screens BV

Himax Display Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yc8mpm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment