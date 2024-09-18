Location of Things Global Business Research Report 2023-2030: Smart Transportation Initiatives Accelerate Demand, Wearable Technology Adoption Expands Addressable Markets

Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location of Things - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Location of Things was estimated at US$75.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$628.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Location of Things market is driven by several factors, primarily the increasing commercial need to gain deeper insights into asset utilization, operational efficiency, and consumer behavior. As businesses continue to recognize the value of geo-spatial data in enhancing decision-making, the demand for LoT technologies grows. The proliferation of connected devices, coupled with improvements in data processing and cloud computing, also fuels this expansion.

Additionally, government initiatives aimed at enhancing public safety and urban planning increasingly rely on LoT solutions to provide accurate and actionable information. As technology advances, the potential applications of LoT in industrial, retail, and personal contexts are rapidly expanding, making it a critical component of future technological landscapes.

How Is the Location of Things Enhancing Connectivity Across Industries?



The Location of Things (LoT) refers to the integration of location-based data into Internet of Things (IoT) applications, enhancing the ability of devices to communicate with each other in context to their position. This technology enables businesses and consumers to locate physical objects, track movement, and gather contextual data which is pivotal in various sectors such as logistics, retail, and smart cities.



What Are the Technological Drivers for LoT Adoption?



The rapid advancements in GPS and RFID technology are critical drivers behind the adoption of LoT. These technologies provide the backbone for accurate and reliable location data, which is essential for the effective implementation of LoT applications. Additionally, the widespread adoption of smartphones and wearable technology, equipped with various sensors and high connectivity, has dramatically expanded the potential for LoT applications in everyday consumer products and services. As wireless technology continues to advance, particularly with the rollout of 5G networks, the accuracy and speed of data transmission in LoT systems are expected to improve, thereby enhancing their effectiveness and expanding their use cases.



Why Is Interoperability Key in the Location of Things?



Interoperability is a major focus in the LoT space as it ensures that devices from different manufacturers or systems can communicate and work together seamlessly. Effective LoT applications require the integration of multiple technologies and platforms, from mobile devices and sensors to cloud computing services. Standardizing communication protocols and data formats across these platforms is crucial for the scalable deployment of LoT solutions. This interoperability not only promotes innovation by allowing developers to create versatile, cross-platform applications but also enhances the user experience by providing more cohesive and comprehensive services.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Mapping & Navigation Application segment, which is expected to reach US$244.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 34.2%. The Location-based Customer Engagement & Advertising Platform Application segment is also set to grow at 34.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $22.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 34.0% CAGR to reach $92.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aerial Data Service, Inc., Bumble, Deeyook, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $75.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $628.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Location of Things - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expansion of IoT Networks Spurs Growth in Location of Things Solutions

Advances in GPS and Other Location Technologies Propel Accuracy Improvements

Consumer Demand for Personalization Drives Adoption in Consumer Electronics

Industrial IoT Integration Expands Market Opportunities in Manufacturing

Smart Transportation Initiatives Accelerate Demand for Location-based Applications

Healthcare Sector Innovations Strengthen Business Case for Patient Monitoring

Urban Planning and Development Throw the Spotlight On Geospatial Analytics

Cross-Platform Integration Enhances System Interoperability

Wearable Technology Adoption Expands Addressable Markets

Real-time Asset Tracking Propels Demand in Logistics and Supply Chain

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

Aerial Data Service, Inc.

Bumble

Deeyook

Enav S.P.A.

Genius WIFI Holdings International Pty Limited

Hellotracks

Koninklijke Volker Wessels Stevin nv (VolkerWessels)

NV5 Holdings, Inc.

Passive Eye Ltd.

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkbkyc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment